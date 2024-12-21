What To Consider When Ordering Food At A Dive Bar
There's something about a dive bar that just hits different. The vibe is casual, the drinks are cheap, and it serves as a go-to third space for many seeking community and support. In some dives, there may be an appealing menu of no-frills food like fried pickles or onion rings.
It's certainly hard to resist a bar's food menu after sipping on a glass of bourbon (or two or three...) and suddenly realizing you have a voracious appetite that needs to be appeased. If there's food on the menu, then yeah, from the consumer's perspective, you definitely can order whatever piques your interest. But before you go all-in on the frozen goodness, there are a few things you might want to consider.
When it comes to small dive bars in particular, kitchens and cooking resources are often limited. Dive bars aren't typically set up for full-service meals. Rather, they offer a small selection of bites to help coat the stomachs of tipsy customers during a night out. So, if you're craving a fresh, restaurant-style dish or an elaborate fried snack, that request can pose a challenge to the staff, especially if the bar's kitchen has already closed for the night or if the fryer is shut down. Fryers take time to heat up and cool down, and turning one on for a single order is often inconvenient for the staff, especially if there's only one bartender juggling orders, which is often the case. Most of the time, bartenders are responsible for handling the cooking themselves between pouring drinks, and it can be difficult to manage a freshly fried food order on top of everything else.
Why frozen bites can sometimes be a challenge at dive bars
It's no secret that dive bars don't operate like standard restaurants. The menu, if they offer food at all, tends to be limited to snacks like pretzels, nachos, or pizza as well as frozen bites that can be tossed into a fryer for a quick prep. But when the kitchen slows down later in the night or the bar isn't busy, bartenders might turn off equipment like fryers to streamline operations, reduce risk, and save on energy costs. So, when you come in asking for fried bites after the fryer's already been powered down, it can add extra stress to the staff's workflow.
By no means should you ward off any form of fried food item on a dive bar's menu altogether — we all love a hot plate of french fries or cheese curds during a night on the town. Simply pay attention to the pace of the bar and kitchen and the time you've entered the establishment. It also couldn't hurt to ask your bartender if they've already turned the fryer off before making your order.
Yes, if the food is on the menu and the kitchen is technically open then you do have grounds for ordering whatever you like. But does that mean you should? The answer to that is up to you and your moral compass. It's important to remember that dive bars provide a laid-back atmosphere where the staff usually operates with minimal resources. While it's easy to get caught up in cravings, being mindful of the setting can help both you and the staff have a better experience.