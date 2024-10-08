What Does It Mean To Order Your Drink Neat?
I like a cocktail as much as the next person, but sometimes I want to savor the complexity (or simplicity) of a spirit on its own. That's why I often order certain types of spirits as-is, or in bar parlance, "neat." Ordering your drink neat refers to the fact that you don't want anything done to it, with no ice, and no additions of liquids whatsoever. It's just a pour of the liquor on its own, at room temperature.
That doesn't imply you're taking the drink as a shot, either, though nobody is stopping you from crushing the drink in one go. It's really just a sipping experience to get the full effect of the drink, which allows you to nurse it over time and enjoy it as-is. Of course, that does come with its own quirks, meaning if you're drinking something particularly strong, like an overproof rum, you've also got to deal with the potential effects of the alcohol's burn as it goes down the hatch. But if you're drinking straight liquor, you probably knew what you were getting into in the first place, right?
Which types of drinks are best served neat?
You can drink anything neat, from liquors to liqueurs, but there are a few categories of spirits that people particularly like to drink this way. My favorite is whiskey (particularly bourbon), but whiskys, mezcal, brandy, and some rums are all good candidates for drinking neat. That way you can enjoy the nuances of each drink by doing things such as observing its aroma, the way it looks, and the way it feels on your palate as you're taking it in, because spirits can be incredibly complex and frankly, it's plain old fun to learn more with every sip.
And more flavors open up at room temperature as well; you might not notice the same things about the same drink if you drank a chilled version of it. That being said, there are spirits that people sometimes prefer to drink ice cold, such as vodka. But on the flip side, not everything is ideal when served neat either. Okay, if you want to drink room-temperature limoncello, go right ahead (it's meant to be enjoyed chilled), but I'm not so sure the idea of drinking room-temperature Irish cream sounds so nice. But to each their own, so if you're learning how to appreciate your favorite spirit, might as well order it neat to see just how you like it.