What Does It Mean To Order Your Drink Neat?

I like a cocktail as much as the next person, but sometimes I want to savor the complexity (or simplicity) of a spirit on its own. That's why I often order certain types of spirits as-is, or in bar parlance, "neat." Ordering your drink neat refers to the fact that you don't want anything done to it, with no ice, and no additions of liquids whatsoever. It's just a pour of the liquor on its own, at room temperature.

That doesn't imply you're taking the drink as a shot, either, though nobody is stopping you from crushing the drink in one go. It's really just a sipping experience to get the full effect of the drink, which allows you to nurse it over time and enjoy it as-is. Of course, that does come with its own quirks, meaning if you're drinking something particularly strong, like an overproof rum, you've also got to deal with the potential effects of the alcohol's burn as it goes down the hatch. But if you're drinking straight liquor, you probably knew what you were getting into in the first place, right?