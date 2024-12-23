How To Order A Martini Like You're Actually A Connoisseur

There is an undeniable charm in being able to confidently order a martini. But for you to truly impress, you must know the ins and outs of this cocktail. So, let's demystify the process so that you can stroll up to any bar and order a martini like a seasoned pro.

First, the number one question is gin or vodka. Martini enthusiasts tend to lean more towards gin because it contains aromatic herbs that have a complexity that adds depth to the martini. However, some people prefer vodka and choose it for being a smoother, cleaner alternative. Deciding which one you prefer between the two is like selecting your team. It truly sets the tone for the rest of the experience.

When you have settled your base, the debate about ratios begins. The term "dry," in the context of martinis, is all about how much vermouth is added to the mix. A dry martini will usually have just a splash of vermouth, allowing the gin or vodka to shine, while a wet martini usually goes heavier on the vermouth, creating a balanced taste profile. If you want to go the minimalist route, the bone-dry martini cuts the quantity of vermouth next to nothing, providing a pure, potent sip (this is reportedly how Winston Churchill liked his martinis).