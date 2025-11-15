How TGI Fridays Helped Tom Cruise In An Iconic Movie Role

As America's greatest living movie star, Tom Cruise's career has gone through several phases over the years. Today he's an elder-statesman action hero, in films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the latter-day "Mission: Impossible" movies. In the late 1990s, he subverted his leading-man persona in auteur-driven films like Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut" and Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia" (for which he was shamefully robbed of an Oscar). The late '80s and early '90s marked his pivot to serious dramatic acting with "Born on the Fourth of July" and "A Few Good Men." But throughout most of the '80s, Tom Cruise played an uncommonly charismatic heartthrob in popcorn flicks like "Risky Business," "Top Gun," and "Cocktail" — a film known today for introducing the world to "Kokomo" by the Beach Boys. Cruise prepared for his iconic role as a bartender by training with a real one from TGI Fridays.

For his role as Brian Flanagan, the hotshot bartender from New York City who goes off to ply his trade in Jamaica, Cruise trained with John Bandy, a bartender who worked for TGI Fridays, back in the days when the chain was most famous for being a bar and not the fast casual dining spot. The script was semi-autobiographical, written by bartender Heywood Gould, based on his own novel. This meant Cruise, as well as his co-star Bryan Brown, had to learn some of the tricks of the trade, including "flair" bartending. Although Bandy insisted he got the "Cocktail" gig himself — unrelated to TGI Fridays — the chain's founder, Alan Stillman, claimed "Tom Cruise played me!" for the movie, during an interview with New City Reader (via Edible Geography).