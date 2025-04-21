What's The Deal With The Marbles In Ramune Bottles?

Japan's food culture is known for many things, including both sushi and sashimi (which are different from one another), bowls of perfect ramen, and the innovative way Japanese restaurants display their menu. Japanese culture is also built upon an array of unique food products, including ramune. In a nutshell, ramune is a type of Japanese soda, packaged in a distinctly shaped bottle that features two compartments and contains a glass marble. This marble sits on the underside of the lid against a rubber ring, acting as a seal and maintaining the drink's carbonation until it is opened. (You do this by using a little plastic plunger to push the marble down into the drink, breaking the seal.)

Although ramune is a distinctly Japanese product (like Kewpie mayo), this technology — the Codd-neck bottle — was invented in England during 1872. At this time, it was the most effective way of keeping a beverage carbonated, and was thus widely used both in England and abroad; Codd-neck bottles were used to package ramune from as early as 1888.

The invention of the crown bottle cap in 1892 meant that Codd-neck bottles (and their associated glass marbles) became an increasingly rare sight around the world. However, manufacturers of ramune have continued to utilize the eye-catching Codd-neck bottle up to the modern day (albeit the bottle is now made from plastic instead of glass). Now, this quirky design is an integral part of the drink's identity.