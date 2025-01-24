Restaurants In Japan Have The Best Way Of Displaying Their Menu

Japanese ice cream never melts. At least, that's what you might think if you're wandering through Tokyo on a hot day. How else could ice cream shops display colorful cones in their windows, even in the middle of July?

Those ice cream cones are actually plastic — but don't feel bad if you thought they were real. This isn't your grandma's fake fruit, even if fake food decor is making a comeback. Japan takes faux food to a whole other level (and we're not just talking about Japan's love of imitation crab). Those dishes aren't mass produced, but handmade by skilled artisans.

And it's not just ice cream that's on display. In dining spots around Japan, you'll see window displays full of ramen, katsu curry, bento, and more. The models are called sampuru, which is derived from the English word "sample." And, from karaage — the superior way to make fried chicken — to wonderfully Japanese bouncy cheesecakes, they all look exactly like the real deal.

True, the actual food probably doesn't look that pretty. But sampuru are arguably more accurate than the styled and doctored photos you see on fast food menus. The point isn't perfection: Artisans know that real food has blemishes and bumps. To make the displays convincing, they try to stay true to life. And while you can buy off-the-shelf models of popular dishes, many restaurants commission custom models based on the actual food they serve. But why put in all the effort? What's wrong with photographs?