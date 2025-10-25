Where To Find The Best Street Tacos In Every State
From food trucks parked in gas stations to fine-dining chefs reinventing tradition, tacos have become one of the country's true unifiers. But not all tacos are created equal, and depending on where you live (or road-trip through), the best bite might come from a strip-mall taqueria, a family-run truck, or a sit-down spot that takes masa as seriously as a Michelin star.
Street tacos, in particular, are where authenticity and creativity collide. They're fast, affordable, and endlessly customizable, but they also carry centuries of tradition in every tortilla. Think tender al pastor shaved from a trompo, slow-braised quesabirria, or lengua that's been simmered long enough to melt in your mouth. And while toppings vary from cilantro and onion to salsa and maybe even pineapple, the best places know that the tortilla and protein do the heavy lifting.
We've rounded up the best street tacos in every state, highlighting the spots locals swear by and critics go out of their way to find. As much as we love a good fast food taco, you won't find any on this list. Some of these spots are award-winners, others are cult neighborhood favorites, and a few are only discoverable by word of mouth (or Reddit threads). What they have in common is that they're all worth seeking out. And if you order more than you can finish — which is easily done – use this trick for reheating tacos so they taste just as good the next day.
Alabama: Dos Hermanos
Dos Hermanos has spent years popping up on lists of Alabama's best taco spots. You can find its taco trucks in a few spots across Birmingham, where its tacos have earned an abundance of praise from customers and critics alike. While you can't go wrong with anything from Dos Hermanos, customers cite its steak and barbacoa options as standouts.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Xalos Mexican Grill
When Alaskans were asked on Reddit about Xalos, the responses were nearly unanimously positive, with fans raving about the food (especially the quesobirria tacos) and the people behind it. The aforementioned tacos come stuffed with cheese, beef birria, onions, and cilantro, and served with birria consomé. If you're not a fan of beef, tacos are also available with other meats. In a state not known for Mexican food, Xalos has built a reputation strong enough to put it on the foodie map.
(907) 277-1001
3048 Mountain View Dr #140, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Tacos Chiwas
Authenticity runs deep at Tacos Chiwas. Husband-and-wife team Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, both from Chihuahua, Mexico, opened the restaurant to serve the flavors of their childhood. Handmade corn tortillas hold fillings as varied as grilled chicken, beef tongue, and tripe, while their signature Taco Chiwas come stuffed with beef, ham, jalapeño, Anaheim chiles, and melty asadero cheese. It's the asada tacos that strike a real chord with customers, receiving praise for their flavor and freshness.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: El Palenque
El Palenque boasts two locations in Arkansas, each serving tacos that consistently impress customers. Served simply with onions and cilantro, these tacos let the meat take center stage. Prices are another draw. In 2024, El Palenque claimed that it had only raised its prices twice in the span of 12 years, retaining the eatery's spot as one of Arkansas's best taco bargains.
elpalenquemexicanrestaurantar.com
Multiple locations
California: Leo's Tacos Truck
Los Angeles is overflowing with taco trucks, which makes it even more impressive that Leo's not only stands out, but is considered by some to be LA's most iconic taco spot. Leo's built its reputation on al pastor carved straight off the trompo and combined with generous toppings. With 15 locations across Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, it has become the go-to spot for tacos that taste every bit as legendary as their reputation.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Kike's Red Tacos
Kike's Red Tacos earned statewide bragging rights after winning The Denver Post's March Madness taco bracket in 2022, taking the top spot with 71% of the vote. While it started as a food truck, Kike's Red Tacos now has a permanent location where it serves up tacos on red corn tortillas with your choice of protein. Go classic, go cheesy with a fried queso taco, or keto with the Vampiro (which uses a keto-cheese shell).
(720) 397-0591
1200 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: Tacos Los Gordos
Since Tacos Los Gordos founder Edgar Marcial couldn't find tacos that felt like home in Connecticut, he decided to open his own restaurant. Tortillas at Tacos Los Gordos are pressed and griddled to order, made from corn sourced from Oaxaca (where Marcial was born) and milled in-house. That foundation makes every taco pop, whether you go for al pastor, lengua, or chicken mole.
167 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: El Pique
El Pique keeps things classic with street-style tacos on homemade tortillas. It offers more than 10 protein options, ranging from spicy pollo a la diabla to marinated beef known as suadero and barbacoa. Customers have praised El Pique's authenticity and value, singling it out as the best in the area.
Multiple locations
Florida: Taquiza
At Taquiza, the tortillas are the real star. They're hand-pressed from blue masa, stone-ground daily with organic, non-GMO corn. They're soft, chewy, and sturdy enough to hold anything you pile on. While the beachside taqueria serves familiar tacos like al pastor and barbacoa, the chapulines tacos (which, yes, contain grasshoppers) are what really make waves. Flavorful with a delicate crunch, they're the kind of taco that pushes you out of your comfort zone in the best way. No surprise they earned a feature on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
7450 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Georgia: El Rey del Taco
If you're hunting for tacos in Atlanta past midnight, El Rey del Taco has your back. This eatery has been making authentic Mexican food for over 15 years and continues to draw crowds for its wide array of tacos, available in both mini and full-size handmade tortillas. The latter elevates everything from classic pastor to octopus al pastor tacos.
(770) 986-0032
5288 Buford Hwy, Doraville, GA 30340
Hawaii: Taco Libre
Co-owners Christian and Aaleiyah Martínez serve up classics built on bold flavor. Christian Martínez's time in Chicago and California provided him with a deep education in Mexican cuisine, and he has carried that knowledge straight to Hawaii. It's a rare mix that resonates beyond the islands, earning a spot on Yelp's Top 100 Food Trucks of 2025. Be sure to try the fish tacos, which have proven particularly popular with customers.
facebook.com/tacolibrefoodtruck
(808) 855-5583
5371 Koloa Rd, Koloa, HI 96756
Idaho: Amano
Caldwell's Amano has become a national standout, earning a spot on The New York Times' list of the best restaurants in the U.S. in 2023 while co-owner Salvador Alamilla snagged a James Beard award in 2025. The restaurant's name literally means "by hand" in Spanish, reflecting the care that goes into each item, and its menu changes constantly with local produce. No posted menu might stress planners, but a scroll through their Instagram proves that you're in good hands (literally).
(208) 453-6410
802 Arthur St, Caldwell, ID 83605
Illinois: La Chaparrita
The exterior of La Chaparrita might look like it's just a colorful grocery store, but step inside and you'll find some of the city's best tacos. The menu leans into traditional cuts like longaniza, pork sausage, tripe, and lengua, which is often mentioned as the standout option. It's no wonder La Chaparrita has been featured on "Check, Please!" and Netflix's "Taco Chronicles."
facebook.com/LaChaparritaGrocery.1
(773) 254-0975
2500 S Whipple St, Chicago, IL 60623
Indiana: Chris' Ice Cream
We know what you're thinking, "Isn't this list about tacos, not sundaes?" At Chris' Ice Cream, the name hides the fact that it's slinging some of the city's best street tacos. The taco lineup is short, mainly consisting of straightforward steak, chicken, pork, or chorizo tacos. Its brevity is by design, with the restaurant actively choosing to focus on quality over quantity.
facebook.com/ChrisIceCreamIndy
(317) 255-2156
1484 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Iowa: Tacos Degollado
Tacos Degollado is a long-time Des Moines staple. Located in a parking lot by Advance Auto Parts, the food truck's authentic menu covers all the classics, such as steak, pastor, pollo, pescado, lengua, and tripa. Portions are hefty, topped simply with onion and cilantro, so there's more room for the meat.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063456796426
(515) 559-7509
1717-1815 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314
Kansas: Tacos El Gordo
Kansas City, Kansas, has built a reputation as one of the country's great taco towns. But even with plenty of competition, Tacos El Gordo keeps locals loyal. Critics have hailed the restaurant's flavor-packed tacos and standout salsa, with the taco de tripa and al pastor noted as particular highlights.
(913) 291-1700
4747 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66104
Kentucky: Taquería El Pelón
Taquería El Pelón has built a reputation strong enough to silence any doubts. One Reddit user admitted the red onions and single salsa verde option gave them pause until the first bite, which soon sealed the deal. "The best, and it's not even close," they commented. Take your pick of everything from asada and pastor to lomo and chorizo for your protein, and chow down while sitting on the food truck's outdoor benches.
(502) 999-0731
2053 KY-227, Carrollton, KY 41008
Louisiana: Taqueria Guerrero
Taqueria Guerrero is often praised as one of the most authentic taco spots in New Orleans, receiving compliments from critics and customers alike. Its salsa verde receives almost as much love as the tacos themselves, with some suggesting you squirt straight into your mouth. The menu runs deep, featuring options such as carne asada, tripa, lengua, and even cactus.
instagram.com/taqueriaguerrero17
(504) 484-6959
208 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Taco Escobarr
Taco Escobarr has earned a cult following that goes beyond its Instagram-famous pepper-light ceiling. It's been described as one of the state's best Mexican restaurants, plus one of its most affordable eateries. The menu covers soft and crispy tacos, but it's the puffy tacos with freshly-fried shells and loaded with fillings like al pastor, fried avocado, or lengua that you absolutely need to try.
(207) 541-9097
548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Clavel
Since opening in 2015, Clavel has nixtamalized corn from Oaxaca and Puebla in-house – the traditional process of soaking kernels in an alkaline solution to unlock flavor and nutrients – to make its tortillas, as well as hand-rolling flour tortillas daily. The results wrap fillings like cochinita pibil braised in bitter orange, lamb barbacoa cooked with Mexican coffee and Modelo Negra (which, unsurprisingly, has received heavy praise for its flavor), or lengua in salsa verde.
(443) 900-8983
225 W 23rd St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: Taqueria El Amigo
Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham has long been a local favorite, but landing on Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat" in America probably put it on the national radar. This cash-only taco stand keeps things simple with soft tortillas, onion, cilantro, and pure flavor, but the menu also includes pork and chili, cheek, and Mexican sausage.
(781) 642-7410
196 Willow St, Waltham, MA, 02453
Michigan: Taqueria Mi Pueblo
Michigan's Taqueria Mi Pueblo has earned its reputation as one of Detroit's go-to taco spots from critics and locals, serving perfectly seasoned fillings like lomo, tinga, and lengua on soft corn or flour tortillas. Demand got so high that the restaurant opened Mi Pueblo Express, a grab-and-go version that keeps the same authenticity but is faster, right across the street.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Andale Taqueria y Mercado
Richfield's Andale Taqueria y Mercado shot to fame after appearing on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where Guy Fieri expressed his disbelief that he was still in Minnesota after trying the restaurant's tacos al pastor. Alongside its classics, Andale serves tacos árabes ––a Puebla original inspired by the Middle Eastern shawarma.
(612) 259-8868
7700 Nicollet Ave, Richfield, MN 55423
Mississippi: Green Ghost Tacos
Mississippi's Green Ghost Tacos is a taste of owner Cesar Torres' childhood, with all of the restaurant's recipes passed down from his mom. The team makes everything from scratch, including salsas and favorites like pastor and carnitas tacos. What started as a family passion has grown into a Jackson favorite. There's even a food truck customers can hire to get the restaurant's tacos at their events.
(601) 398-3484
565 Taylor St, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: La Tejana Taqueria
Missouri's La Tejana Taqueria has been a St. Louis staple since 2008, earning a regular spot on restaurant critic Ian Froeb's STL 100 List, a coveted guide to the city's best eats. Owned by Antonio and Brenda Garcia, the taquería doubles as a butcher shop, which means the freshest cuts for its tacos. From lengua to al pastor, each one is double-wrapped, generously filled, and best paired with an agua fresca.
(314) 291-8500
3149 N Lindbergh Blvd, Bridgeton, MO 63074
Montana: El Vaquero Taqueria
Montana's El Vaquero Taqueria proves you don't need fancy decor or long hours to earn a loyal following. Open just a few hours at lunch Tuesday through Friday, the no-frills spot still draws lines for what many call the best Mexican food in the state. This joint serves all the street taco classics, from tender carnitas in double corn tortillas to carne asada and al pastor.
facebook.com/p/El-Vaquero-Taqueria-100063713402291
(406) 495-8226
1338 11th Ave, Helena, MT 59601
Nebraska: Taqueria Tijuana
If you ever find yourself in Omaha on a Tuesday, Taqueria Tijuana should be your first stop. At the time of publication, its Taco Tuesday deal is just $2.50 a taco and offered at both of the locations. Not only is it a steal, but they're some of the best tacos in the state.
instagram.com/taqueriatijuana402
Multiple locations
Nevada: Tacos El Gordo
If you're in Las Vegas and spot a line spilling out of Tacos El Gordo, trust us, it's worth the wait. The taquería first opened in San Diego in 1998 before bringing its Tijuana-style tacos to Las Vegas in 2010. Known for handmade corn tortillas, fresh salsas, and top-quality meats, the menu covers everything from adobada and carne asada to lengua and suadero with your choice of toppings.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Taco Time
Taco Time might sound like a chain, but this New Hampshire favorite keeps things local with tacos that fans rave about. One Redditor called them "closest I have seen around here to Mexico." It's no wonder WMUR viewers voted it the top spot for tacos in the state.
(603) 554-1424
11 Wilton Rd, Milford, NH 03055
New Jersey: Taqueria Downtown
What started as a taco truck on the corner of Grove and Montgomery is now a Jersey City institution with two locations on Grove Street and a spot in the Lower East Side in Manhattan. Fans rave about the generous portions and bold flavors, especially the lamb, chorizo, and fish tacos. Currently around $4 each, the tacos deliver big flavor without the big-city price tag.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: El Chile Toreado
Not many food trucks can claim a James Beard nod. For more than 20 years, El Chile Toreado has been a Santa Fe staple. Run by Berenice Medina, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate, and her father, Luis, the restaurant serves tacos that blend traditional recipes from Chihuahua with New Mexican flair. The carnitas cook overnight, and every bite shows why this truck keeps earning praise.
Multiple locations
New York: Los Tacos No. 1
Born from three friends with roots in Tijuana and California, Los Tacos No. 1 brought true Mexican street-taco flavor to New York City. Now with nine locations, the menu stays refreshingly simple with just four fillings: carne asada, pollo asado, adobada, and nopal tucked into a corn or flour tortilla with onion, cilantro, salsa, and guacamole.
Multiple Locations
North Carolina: Chido Taco
With three locations, all with different vibes, Chido Taco has built a following for doing simple and fresh Mexican food. Regional newspaper The News & Observer gathered over 63,000 votes from locals and crowned Chido as the top spot for tacos in North Carolina. The menu covers everything from lengua and suadero to vegan chicken and al pastor volcanes served on crispy tostadas.
Multiple Locations
North Dakota: Vinyl Taco
Vinyl Taco brings flavor and a killer playlist to Fargo's taco scene. Fresh tortillas are made in-house daily and served up alongside records spinning on turntables. Beyond the street-style staples like carne asada and al pastor, the specialty lineup keeps things interesting with sweet and sour pork belly, crispy fish with sriracha tartar, and even sweet potato-filled tacos that hit all the right notes.
(701) 365-8226
520 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Los Guachos
Thanks to its legendary tacos al pastor, Los Guachos was featured on an episode of Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants." The marinated pork is shaved straight from the spit, and the taco is topped with onion, cilantro, and pineapple –– the fruit that taco stands always cook with al pastor. Beyond its famed pork, the menu spans steak, lengua, and even grilled fish tacos.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Taqueria Sanchez
Taqueria Sanchez keeps it simple, and that's exactly why locals love it. This cash-only food truck in Oklahoma City serves options like three tacos with rice and beans or a platter with four tacos. Regulars swear by the smoky barbacoa, tender al pastor, and juicy tripe.
facebook.com/taqueria.sanchez.136175
(405) 520-3553
4011 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: Tacos El Machin
With locations in Albany, Corvallis, and Bend, Tacos El Machin keeps things simple with street-style tacos topped with onion and cilantro and a current $2 taco special every Tuesday and Friday. Fans on Reddit rave that it's the closest thing to San Diego or even Mexico City street tacos you'll find in Oregon.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Los Gallos
A burst of Puebla, Mexico, in South Philly, Los Gallos started as a grocery before owner Luz Jimenez turned it into a full restaurant in 2012. Inside, bright walls and rooster decor nod to his hometown, and the menu, spanning over 100 dishes, includes tacos rancheros, al pastor, and Puebla-style tacos árabes.
(215) 551-1245
951 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: Casa Azul Taquería
Named after Frida Kahlo's famous blue home, Casa Azul Taquería brings the flavors of Coyoacán, Mexico City, to Providence. The menu highlights fresh tacos with standouts like the Arrachera Classic with skirt steak, crispy fish tacos, and chipotle chicken tinga. Seasonal menus keep things fresh, but everything is cooked with family recipes at the core.
(401) 414-7799
840 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905
South Carolina: Torres Superettes
Tucked along the back wall of a corner store in downtown Charleston, Torres Superettes has been serving tacos since 1992. It's part convenience shop, part hidden taquería, so that you can grab a taco and a Gatorade in one stop. Torres Superettes also has hard shell tacos, something not all taco spots offer.
facebook.com/p/Torres-Superettes-100057226640442
(843) 937-0707
843 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
El Sombrero may look like a simple roadside spot, but inside you'll find some of the most satisfying tacos in town. The Tacos Callejeros (currently $3 each) come stuffed to the brim, while the Al Carbon and Campechanos plates deliver big flavor. Customers rave about the ultra-fresh salsa, crisp chips, generous portions, and friendly, attentive service that make this unassuming spot a local favorite.
(605) 791-4788
1012 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Mas Tacos Por Favor
Mas Tacos Por Favor started as a food truck and grew into one of Nashville's most beloved taco spots. The menu may be short, but it's stacked with hits like fried avocado tacos, cast iron shredded chicken with tomatillo salsa and jalapeños, spicy carne molida loaded with roasted tomatoes and habanero, and Baja fish tacos topped with dill yogurt and cabbage.
(615) 543-6271
732 McFerrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: Ana Liz Taqueria
At Ana Liz Taqueria in Mission, chef Ana Liz Pulido has turned traditional cooking methods into one of Texas's most celebrated spots. Awarded the best chef in Texas by the James Beard Foundation Award in 2024, Pulido handcrafts tortillas with nixtamalized corn and serves them with six house sauces. The Vampiro taco is a blue corn tortilla griddled with cheese and topped with your choice of meat.
(956) 591-0655
215 N Conway Ave, Mission, TX 78572
Utah: La Casa Del Tamal
La Casa Del Tamal in West Valley City started as Cristina Olvera's low-key taco joint and grew into one of Utah's top Mexican restaurants. Olvera began selling tamales from her kitchen after immigrating from Hidalgo, Mexico. The family-run spot draws daily lines for its famous birria tacos, serving up authentic Mexican tradition and cuisine.
(385) 266-8729
2843 S 5600 W, West Valley City, UT 84120
Vermont: El Comal
At El Comal in Williston, owners Cayetano Santos and Casimiro DeJesus don't take shortcuts. The duo, proud of their Oaxacan heritage, grind heirloom corn daily using a molinito to make masa for the tortillas. The result is a pure, earthy flavor that elevates the food. El Comal is proof that authenticity takes time, and it's willing to put in the work.
instagram.com/elcomalwillistonvt
(802) 764-0279
28 Taft Corners Shopping Center, Williston, VT 05495
Virginia: Taqueria La Hacienda
What began in 2009 as a small Latino grocery selling homemade food evolved into Taqueria La Hacienda, which opened as a five-table taquería in 2013, before expanding in 2017. Today, it's a full-blown community staple serving tacos that range from Ciudad de México-style al pastor with pineapple to East L.A. Volcanes –– crispy tortillas with a mozzarella cheese skirt.
lahaciendava.com/La_Hacienda_Taqueria
(757) 962-0090
2146 S Military Hwy, Chesapeake, VA, 23320
Washington: Tacos Tecalitlan
When a food critic from The Seattle Times critic ate his way through 500 tacos across Western Washington, only one earned the top spot: the chicharrón taco at Tacos Tecalitlan in Burlington. Each taco is packed with crispy pork rinds and juicy belly meat, offering the best of both textures. Other protein options include buche (pork stomach), adobada, and carnitas. Just don't forget to add a drizzle of green tomatillo salsa.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Ortega's Taco Shop
Since 2013, Ortega's Taco Shop has been a local favorite in Charles Town for its fresh tacos crafted with a variety of locally sourced meats, cheeses, and produce. The menu keeps things simple but satisfying, offering classic tacos on 6-inch tortillas, piled with lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream, and queso fresco. You can choose options like grilled chicken, slow-cooked carnitas, or tender carne asada.
(304) 728-4321
100 W Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414
Wisconsin: La Carreta
Opened in 2018 by father-daughter team Arturo and Karen Cendejas, La Carreta brings Guadalajara-style birria to Green Bay. Its signature quesabirria tacos –– the crispy, cheese-sealed counterpart to traditional birria tacos –– come from a family recipe. The menu features both Mexican-style tacos with cilantro and onion, as well as American-style tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. It even offers Green Bay–themed specials like the Lambeau Leap.
(920) 544-5662
1657 Main St, Green Bay, WI 54302
Wyoming: Chacho's Tacos
Parked behind Bond's Brewing in downtown Laramie, Chacho's Tacos serves some of the best street food in the state. Chef Justin Sanchez, a Laramie native and former fine-dining chef, runs the truck with his wife, Desiree. Opened in 2019, the menu features tacos like carnitas with onion, cilantro, radish, and pickled jalapeños or a fish catch of the day with cabbage slaw, crema, and lime.
www.facebook.com/Chachostacos307
(307) 399-9264
411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
Unfortunately, as much as we would've loved to travel first-class to all 50 states and taste every taco ourselves (purely for research, of course), the budget didn't allow it. So instead, we did the next best thing and we dug through local news roundups, critic picks, and hundreds of customer reviews. It wasn't as satisfying as a taco crawl across America, but it helped us narrow things down.
Each spot on this list earned its place by doing one thing exceptionally well, and that's making a great taco. Whether that means nailing authentic regional flavors, earning cult status in its community, or serving something so good that customers had to run to the Internet and let everyone know.