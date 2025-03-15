The One Step You Can't Miss Before Reheating Tacos
Although I do abide by the belief that leftovers often taste better the next day than they do fresh, reheating your leftovers is its own unique challenge. Different meals and textures all respond differently to various reheating methods; it is not always as simple as just throwing something in the microwave and calling it a day.
Tacos are one of those foods that taste great any time of day, but they can be a bit tedious to reheat. Given the differences between hard and soft shells, whatever fillings of choice, and the many toppings of fresh veggies and sauces, there is no surefire way to reheat your tacos, and it involves a bit of trial and error. It does help immensely to break down your tacos before putting them in the fridge, removing cold toppings like salsa, lettuce, and sour cream before wrapping your food up for later. These toppings can be added later when you are ready to eat them, so they can keep their flavor and texture while you heat up the rest of your tacos.
Break down and rebuild your tacos
Breaking down your tacos before putting them away can make all the difference in texture and flavor when you eat them again later on. While all that salsa, sour cream, and other toppings work great when your tacos are made and eaten fresh, it can make for a soggy mess in the fridge; plus, the cold toppings can taste a little funky when heated up with the rest of the taco.
It might seem a little messy, but you just need to scrape the cold toppings off your tacos and keep them in a separate food storage container. It might look messy at first, but once you pile it all back onto your reheated taco, you won't taste a difference.
When you actually go to reheat your taco, your mode of operation can look a little different depending on whether you are eating a hard or soft taco. Hard shells will get a little soggy in the fridge anyway, but an air fryer will be your best bet for returning them to crispy, crunchy glory. A spritz of oil spray would surely do double duty to bring back the crunch during reheating. For soft tacos, you can wrap them up tightly in foil and pop them into your oven or air fryer, letting the whole taco reheat without burning or drying out the tortilla.