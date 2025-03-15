The One Step You Can't Miss Before Reheating Tacos

Breaking down your tacos before putting them away can make all the difference in texture and flavor when you eat them again later on. While all that salsa, sour cream, and other toppings work great when your tacos are made and eaten fresh, it can make for a soggy mess in the fridge; plus, the cold toppings can taste a little funky when heated up with the rest of the taco.

It might seem a little messy, but you just need to scrape the cold toppings off your tacos and keep them in a separate food storage container. It might look messy at first, but once you pile it all back onto your reheated taco, you won't taste a difference.

When you actually go to reheat your taco, your mode of operation can look a little different depending on whether you are eating a hard or soft taco. Hard shells will get a little soggy in the fridge anyway, but an air fryer will be your best bet for returning them to crispy, crunchy glory. A spritz of oil spray would surely do double duty to bring back the crunch during reheating. For soft tacos, you can wrap them up tightly in foil and pop them into your oven or air fryer, letting the whole taco reheat without burning or drying out the tortilla.