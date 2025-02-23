15 Best Ways To Reheat Fast Food Leftovers

Everyone knows that the best fast food is piping hot, straight-from-the-fryer (or grill or oven) fast food. You'll know if you're getting it as soon as the drive-thru attendant hands over that paper bag or box. Whether it's french fries, chicken nuggets, a burger, or whatever else you crave, if it's practically steaming and you nearly burn your tongue on that first bite you snag from the bag on the drive home, you know you're in for a treat.

Unfortunately, the longer you let your fast food cool off, the worse it tastes. The fries go limp and soggy. The fast-food taco shells turn into nothing more than a wet piece of cardboard. Sides like mac 'n cheese from your favorite fast-food fried chicken joint turn gluey and practically inedible. However, stop before you head to the trash can. If you have leftover fast food, your only option isn't just to toss it. You can store it in the fridge and eat it within a few days — with a few caveats. Here's how to reheat those fast food leftovers properly, so they'll be just as good the second time around.