How To Properly Reheat Leftover Pancakes

If you're a big fan of breakfast food, there's nothing better than homemade pancakes. Whether you're a proponent of the short stack, enjoy silver dollar flapjacks, or like making pancakes the size of dinner plates; the combo of hot cakes with melty butter and sweet syrup always brings a smile. If you find yourself making more than you need, you'll end up with leftover pancakes, and reheating them to their fresh-off-the-griddle form can be tricky.

The good news is you've got many ways you can reheat your pancakes. You can keep it super simple or get more involved depending on your preference, but one thing's for sure: Your leftovers won't go to waste if you've got plenty of kitchen gadgets to choose from.

The easiest way is to pop them in the microwave. If you want convenience, it's the fastest way to go. But the microwave will essentially steam your pancake as it rotates, leaving you with reheated, yes, but soggy pancakes. So let's talk about other ways you can heat those flapjacks up that offer a better quality pancake than that.