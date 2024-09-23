No one ever said the best thing about Chinese takeout is it's salvageability. It's a lip-smacking testament to perfection the night of, but if you're not careful, day two of that Peking duck can be as disastrous as frying bacon with your shirt off. Yet there are a few tried-and-true techniques to eliminate the disappointment from the results of a reheat. Now keep in mind that seconds don't typically eclipse the original, so don't expect "The Dark Knight" here. But a little creativity goes a long way in rejuvenating the savory taste of your leftovers.

Of course, safety is always first to avoid food-borne illnesses. Remember to refrigerate your extra grub within a couple hours to keep any bacterial growth at bay. And whatever method you use, always cook your food thoroughly at 165 degrees Fahrenheit or better.

Believe it or not, the cooldown process can also play a key role in preserving certain kinds of takeaway, namely apps like dim sum or dumplings. Chinese takeout containers are designed to lock heat in during the car ride from the restaurant to your house. It allows residual heat to continue cooking the food even after it's been removed from the heat source. So you might need to remove some of your dishes from the Pagoda cartons and plastic trays to give them time to cool off. Transfer them to a cooking rack and let them chill at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes before you throw them in the fridge. That prep work sets you up for success when you come home for dinner the next night.