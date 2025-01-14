If You Must Reheat Scrambled Eggs In The Microwave, The Trick Is All In The Timing

Scrambled eggs are a dish I find myself making more than just a few times a week. Eggs are packed with nutrients and protein, and when you scramble them, it's a tasty, customizable way to get food on your plate in just a few minutes. You can even gussy yours up and learn how to make scrambled eggs like Bobby Flay or create the softest and fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever eaten, but I personally just crack 'em into a pan and whisk them up inside of it while they're cooking. Less dishes, less work.

But sometimes — and I'm sure I'm not alone here — I'll go a little overboard with the eggs in a state of feral hunger. I'll think to myself, "yeah, no, I'll definitely eat four eggs on top of all this toast and fruit and bacon", and I inevitably end up with leftovers. The days of eating rubbery reheated microwave scrambled eggs are over, though. I learned an important tip to save my scrambled eggs — and now I'll help you save yours, too.

The tip? Timing, simple as that. And honestly, this is something that could apply to most foods you reheat in the microwave. A big mistake is blasting your food with a full minute of heating at a time, which creates ample opportunity for overcooking. In the case of scrambled eggs, this is exactly what turns them into a chewy, rubbery mess. Instead of throwing them in for a full minute, microwave your plate of scrambled eggs in 15 to 20 second bursts, checking the warmth and doneness between each pass. Will it take longer? Yes. Is it more finicky? Uh-huh. Is it worth it? I'd be shocked if it wasn't.