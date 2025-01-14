If You Must Reheat Scrambled Eggs In The Microwave, The Trick Is All In The Timing
Scrambled eggs are a dish I find myself making more than just a few times a week. Eggs are packed with nutrients and protein, and when you scramble them, it's a tasty, customizable way to get food on your plate in just a few minutes. You can even gussy yours up and learn how to make scrambled eggs like Bobby Flay or create the softest and fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever eaten, but I personally just crack 'em into a pan and whisk them up inside of it while they're cooking. Less dishes, less work.
But sometimes — and I'm sure I'm not alone here — I'll go a little overboard with the eggs in a state of feral hunger. I'll think to myself, "yeah, no, I'll definitely eat four eggs on top of all this toast and fruit and bacon", and I inevitably end up with leftovers. The days of eating rubbery reheated microwave scrambled eggs are over, though. I learned an important tip to save my scrambled eggs — and now I'll help you save yours, too.
The tip? Timing, simple as that. And honestly, this is something that could apply to most foods you reheat in the microwave. A big mistake is blasting your food with a full minute of heating at a time, which creates ample opportunity for overcooking. In the case of scrambled eggs, this is exactly what turns them into a chewy, rubbery mess. Instead of throwing them in for a full minute, microwave your plate of scrambled eggs in 15 to 20 second bursts, checking the warmth and doneness between each pass. Will it take longer? Yes. Is it more finicky? Uh-huh. Is it worth it? I'd be shocked if it wasn't.
Making the most of your tragic microwave circumstances
There are other ways of reheating scrambled eggs that are better for the texture, but we're viewing this as a potential last resort scenario where you need to use a microwave. Tragically, you'll lose some of the bounce and body in your once perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs no matter what you do, but microwaving your eggs will keep you fed and help you cut down on food waste, which is worth microwaving leftovers all on its own.
When using the microwave, place a damp paper towel over the top of your eggs before heating. This creates a steam bath, keeping your eggs moist while cooking. Don't forget to change your cooking time to suit the power of your microwave, too. If yours runs at a higher power, do 10 second intervals. If it's on the lower end, you may need to go to the full 20 seconds or even longer. Consider dropping the power down to 75% too, just to really lower your chances of overcooking your eggs — but do ensure they're reheated to the USDA-recommended temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to keep things safe.
Last but not least, don't be afraid to dress your eggs up after reheating them. Ketchup, salsa, hot sauce — toss on any toppings you want. You can even add cheese to your eggs before microwaving them so you get a nice, melty layer on top. By adding more flavor to your scrambled eggs, it'll be easier to forgive a less-than-ideal texture. Ultimately it's best to avoid creating leftovers in the first place, but in a pinch, this is all you need to salvage those extra scrambled eggs.