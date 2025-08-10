The Fruit That Taco Stands Always Cook With Al Pastor

Al pastor is a true culinary delight. Spicy, sweet, smoky, fatty, and salty? Oh, my. It's incredible in a burrito, in a taco, or even on nachos. But its complex characteristics are due in large part to pineapple. If you've ever been to a taco stand or joint that serves "real" al pastor, you might notice that the pork is prepared in a way that looks a lot like shawarma. Al pastor is usually made with pork slices marinated with pineapple, chilies, and other spices that are stacked and then roasted on a vertical spit, or trompo, over an open flame. The meat is then shaved off and served in a variety of ways. (Although if you don't have a spit, like most of us, you can still make homemade al pastor tacos.)

It's not particularly clear how or why pineapple became an al pastor mainstay, and to be honest, I won't fight it. It was initially thought that the enzymes in pineapple helped break down the meat as it cooked, but they don't activate at such high temperatures. However, the Occam's razor principle would suggest that folks already knew pineapple is delicious with cooked meats and just added it to the marinade. It's that simple.