What Kind Of Meat Is Al Pastor?

Tacos are just one of the many culinary wonders that come from Mexican culture, but Al Pastor tacos are one the oldest and one that serves as a beautiful example of cultures blending through food. These pork-filled tacos have a specific preparation and influences outside of Mexico.

Al Pastor tacos are generally filled with thin pieces of marinated pork that were cooked on and shaved off of a vertical spit. Cooking the meat this way makes it so that the fat drips down and gives the slices a crispy exterior. That's right, there's more than one way to ensure a juicy piece of meat comes off a slow turning rotisserie.

The taco is also topped with pineapple, onion, and cilantro, traditionally. As with other types of tacos and their preparations, these toppings and the marinade can vary by the region of Mexico where the Al Pastor is being made.

The cut of meat used for Al Pastor tacos is usually a boneless pork shoulder ,and the meat's marinade can often include spices like cumin, achiote paste (which contains seeds, spices and herbs), different types of dried chilies like guajillo, and citrus like orange or pineapple juice to balance the flavor. While the ingredients used to make Al Pastor tacos are heavily rooted in Mexican culture, the way in which they are cooked comes from a different culture. Let's dive into how the pork shoulder landed itself in a vertical roaster.