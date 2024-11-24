How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Shawarma At Home

Marinating the chicken overnight before cooking it will give you flavorful, restaurant-like results. If you're in a hurry, you can cut your marinating time down to a minimum of 3 hours. Jacobson suggested using chicken thighs for good reason, since this cut better absorbs marinades and additional fat will add more flavor to your shawarma. Skinless and boneless thighs are more practical but you can debone the chicken thighs yourself to save money. The spices in shawarma are what give this dish it's signature flavor, so don't skip any of them — particularly cardamom. It has a piney, fruity taste which truly makes the flavors in this dish stand out from others.

If you're cooking the chicken on a flattop or sauté pan like Jacobson recommended, make sure not to dry your chicken out by overcooking it. Use a meat thermometer if you have one and take the chicken off once it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Allow the cooked chicken to rest for a few minutes as this will allow the juices to remain in the meat once sliced. These expert tips will leave you with a chicken shawarma so drool-worthy that hanging on to any leftovers will be a difficult task.