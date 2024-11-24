How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Shawarma At Home
Chicken shawarma is a Middle Eastern street food dish, made on a rotating vertical rotisserie (which is much more effective than cooking chicken on a beer can) and traditionally served in a wrap. If you've had the pleasure of ordering chicken shawarma before, you'll be familiar with the boldly flavored meat which might make you want to recreate this at home. CJ Jacobson, "Top Chef" contestant and both chef and co-partner of the Chicago restaurants Aba and Ēma, gave The Takeout a few expert tips on how to make restaurant-quality shawarma from your own kitchen.
Jacobson mentioned that the cut of chicken he prefers to use is chicken thighs. Thighs are usually juicier and harder to overcook, making them perfect for a succulent shawarma. For your seasonings Jacobson recommended, "cumin, cinnamon, garlic powder, coriander powder, paprika, fresh garlic, cardamom, ginger powder, orange juice, lemon zest, and lemon juice". If you don't already, you really should start carrying (and gifting) bags of these spices. To replicate the flavor and texture of a restaurant-style chicken shawarma, he suggested cooking the chicken on a flattop or large sauté pan.
Other tips for restaurant-quality chicken shawarma
Marinating the chicken overnight before cooking it will give you flavorful, restaurant-like results. If you're in a hurry, you can cut your marinating time down to a minimum of 3 hours. Jacobson suggested using chicken thighs for good reason, since this cut better absorbs marinades and additional fat will add more flavor to your shawarma. Skinless and boneless thighs are more practical but you can debone the chicken thighs yourself to save money. The spices in shawarma are what give this dish it's signature flavor, so don't skip any of them — particularly cardamom. It has a piney, fruity taste which truly makes the flavors in this dish stand out from others.
If you're cooking the chicken on a flattop or sauté pan like Jacobson recommended, make sure not to dry your chicken out by overcooking it. Use a meat thermometer if you have one and take the chicken off once it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Allow the cooked chicken to rest for a few minutes as this will allow the juices to remain in the meat once sliced. These expert tips will leave you with a chicken shawarma so drool-worthy that hanging on to any leftovers will be a difficult task.