What's The Point Of Cooking Chicken On A Beer Can?

Some grill masters would argue that while odd looking, a whole chicken sitting on a beer can will yield delicious poultry for those who know how to pull off the method. The idea is that as the chicken cooks with a half full can of beer at its center, the beer is also heated and releases steam inside the chicken. That steam then cooks into the meat, adding flavor and making the bird extra juicy from the inside out.

The result is meant to be a moist and flavorful bird infused with just a little bit of beer taste. Although the idea sounds like a fun grill experiment, in practice it doesn't do as much for the actual taste of the chicken as it's meant to do. Those who swear by this method attest that their bird comes out tender and more evenly cooked.

The method was perceived to be so popular at one point that Arby's, known for its meats, released two "Beer can chicken sandwiches" made with Miller High Life. However, even Arby's must've known the method had its flaws because the brand chose to marinate its chicken sandwiches in the beer rather than actually roasting the chicken using a can of Miller High Life.

You can bread it, you can fry it, you can boil it, and of course you can grill it, but the beer can method for roasting chicken just isn't all it's cooked up to be. Here's why there's no point to beer can chicken.