Every State's Most Iconic Drink

The United States is a gigantic country, geographically and population-wise. There's very little homogeneity, with a cultural and culinary diversity resulting in part from the fact that there are a whopping 50 separate states in the nation, each with its own traditions, tastes, and commodities. Over at least the last 200 years, a combination of isolation from other communities, self-reliance, and exploiting what grows naturally or could be bountifully cultivated resulted in distinctive foods and beverages endemic to every corner of the country. Another factor: innovation. Farmers, industrialists, cooks, chefs, and bartenders everywhere took what they found around them and created wonderful, delicious, and timeless beverages.

Each of the 50 states has its own drink culture. From alcoholic beverages and soft drinks to juices and sodas, all the states in the U.S. have a beverage they can call their own, whether it was created or originated there. Here's the definitive and most important drink from every state.