Unless you grew up in, or have spent time in New York, or the Northeastern coast, you are probably unfamiliar with an old-timey beverage called the egg cream; One of the many foods and drinks with misleading names. Served in a tall glass, an egg cream looks like an ice-cold chocolate milk with creamy foam on top. It's made with three ingredients: milk, chocolate syrup (or sometimes vanilla), and seltzer (If seltzer water makes scrambled eggs super fluffy, it can surely fluff up a drink). But there are no eggs or cream in sight. It's definitely a curious name for something that contains none of those elements, but of course, there are a couple of theories behind that.

Now, many egg cream connoisseurs and native New Yorkers will tell you that the trio of ingredients matters. Without exception, the seltzer must be ice cold (and preferably from a soda siphon), the milk must be whole, and the syrup must unequivocally be a Brooklyn-made brand called Fox's U-Bet.

Everything needs to be mixed rapidly to produce the signature layer of bubbles on top, and you shouldn't let the drink sit for too long, lest the soda and chocolate separate. Hugely popular at the beginning of the 20th century, the presence of egg creams in New York has largely dissipated, but there are still some gems that serve up a glass of sweet history.