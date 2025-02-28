Is A Bialy Just Another Kind Of Bagel?

I was first introduced to bialy's on my honeymoon in New York City, home of the best pizza in the world. As my husband and I ventured out into the Big Apple on our first morning there, we came across a coffee cart right outside of our hotel. We grabbed coffee and what I thought was a bagel with onions on it. It turned out, we had bialys in our hand. And, no, this bialy and the bagel I expected were not the same.

Upon closer inspection, there were some obvious differences between these bialys and what I knew of traditional bagels. The outside of the bialy wasn't shiny, it was flatter than a bagel, and it didn't have a hole in the middle of it, but rather, was marked by an indentation, which served as the perfect spot to hold its stash of caramelized onions. I'd asked for mine to be sliced in half and slathered with butter, and biting into this mystery bread was so memorable and delicious that my new spouse and I feasted on bialys and coffee every morning of our trip.

Bialys and bagels do share some similarities. For instance, they are both made with similar ingredients and came to New York in the 19th century with Jewish immigrants from Poland. But the preparation process for each is quite different, resulting in two unique types of bread.