No, You Don't Need A Fancy Proofer For Deliciously Baked Bread

Baking bread is as easy or hard as you want to make it. However, before you can bake bread, be it a plain white loaf or something more elaborate, the dough needs to be proofed. This is the technical term for the second of two rises, and it's meant to take place under very specific conditions. According to Nicole Bean, bread expert and co-owner and operator of two Houston-based, family-owned restaurants called Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, "Ambient temperatures are usually best for proper proofing, usually between 70 and 80 degrees [Fahrenheit] with a high humidity." (She names 80% humidity as perfect for proofing.)

How are you supposed to achieve this combination of humidity and temperature? Well, one way would be to buy a proofing machine with time, temperature, and humidity controls like this 40L electric dough proofing machine. However, equipment like this is not completely necessary. Home cooks, after all, have been baking bread practically since the dawn of time without using such gadgets. Bean acknowledges this and says that, without a dedicated proofer, you should keep the dough in the warmest part of the kitchen and ensure that it stays moist by wrapping it with two towels (the inner one damp, the outer one dry). It can also be covered with plastic wrap or kept in a sealable container, but Bean says it should never be exposed to air as "excess oxygen [...] can dry out the dough."