Proof Bread Faster With An Unexpected Part Of Your Oven

Bread dough, as I've learned over the years, is a finicky and quirky substance to work with in the kitchen. That's because there are so many variables involved in its success including the different types of flour you can use, achieving the proper hydration levels, and of course, having to gently coax yeast to do its thing in order to leaven your dough. I like to think of the dough as a living creature, meaning it needs some tender love and care to really thrive.

One of the steps in making a successful loaf involves time, patience, and the right ambient temperature to encourage your dough to rise. With winter weather upon us, our kitchens naturally get a little cooler, but there's an interesting trick you can use to proof your bread dough a little faster during cold months. If you find that it's taking forever to rise, simply turn on your oven's internal light (not the oven itself!) and let the rising dough rest in the oven. The bulb itself emits a bit of heat, and with the insulation of the oven keeping the ambient warmth in, this makes for a good environment for your bread to rise. I can personally vouch for this method — we have a drafty kitchen, and sometimes my dough just needs a cozier place to hang out while it does its thing.