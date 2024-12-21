We Can Thank This US State For Growing The Most Coffee

Many states are known for their unique food and drink. When you think of New York, for example, pizza usually springs to mind. A state like Maine is known for its lobster rolls, while Chicago is famed for its Chicago-style hot dogs. And when you think of coffee, many think of Washington State, the birthplace of Starbucks.

While Washington is known for Starbucks coffee, it doesn't have a great environment for growing the coveted brown bean. Most states do not produce coffee and most coffee beans are imported to the United States. The U.S. is actually the second-largest country that imports coffee beans (what can we say, we love our custom coffee orders), usually from places such as South America and Europe.

However, the one exception to this is Hawaii, a state that's well-known for its coffee production. Through 2023 and 2024, Hawaii growers produced, 16.9 million pounds of coffee, which is lower than in previous seasons, but still the highest in the country. Hawaii coffee is grown on Molokai, Oahu, Kauai, and the Big Island.