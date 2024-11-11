The Country That Produces The Most Coffee Isn't Colombia

A world without coffee would be a sad, dreary world. The dark drink originated in Ethiopia (where you can still find wild beans) and has spread throughout the world. Not only does it give us the energy to get through the day, but it may also have other benefits like boosting our attention span, our short-term memory, and focus. So, which country should we thank for providing most of our morning brews? Many people would guess Colombia, since it enjoys an impeccable reputation for its high-quality coffee. In reality, however, it's Colombia's neighbor, Brazil, who mostly sponsors the world's obsession with this drink.

According to the USDA, Brazil comes out on top by a huge margin, producing a whopping 39% of all the coffee on the planet. That translates to around 66.3 million 132-pound bags of coffee per year! In comparison, the top second country, Vietnam, is responsible for 17% of production, or 29.1 million bags. In third place comes Colombia, with 7% production or 12.2 million bags. Fourth and fifth place go to Ethiopia and Indonesia respectively, both of which produce 5% of our coffee. Most people would be surprised to see that Brazil produces such a massive amount of coffee—and that Colombia produces only 7%. Given the large difference in production amounts, why is it that Colombian coffee enjoys a stronger name than its Brazilian counterpart?