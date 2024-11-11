The Country That Produces The Most Coffee Isn't Colombia
A world without coffee would be a sad, dreary world. The dark drink originated in Ethiopia (where you can still find wild beans) and has spread throughout the world. Not only does it give us the energy to get through the day, but it may also have other benefits like boosting our attention span, our short-term memory, and focus. So, which country should we thank for providing most of our morning brews? Many people would guess Colombia, since it enjoys an impeccable reputation for its high-quality coffee. In reality, however, it's Colombia's neighbor, Brazil, who mostly sponsors the world's obsession with this drink.
According to the USDA, Brazil comes out on top by a huge margin, producing a whopping 39% of all the coffee on the planet. That translates to around 66.3 million 132-pound bags of coffee per year! In comparison, the top second country, Vietnam, is responsible for 17% of production, or 29.1 million bags. In third place comes Colombia, with 7% production or 12.2 million bags. Fourth and fifth place go to Ethiopia and Indonesia respectively, both of which produce 5% of our coffee. Most people would be surprised to see that Brazil produces such a massive amount of coffee—and that Colombia produces only 7%. Given the large difference in production amounts, why is it that Colombian coffee enjoys a stronger name than its Brazilian counterpart?
Who has the best coffee in the world?
Colombia is one of the few countries that only uses Arabica beans in the coffee that it exports. These beans are considered to be higher quality than the more common robusta ones. They have a more subtle flavor, and are picked by hand. Robusta can be picked with machines, meaning that beans of different qualities can end up in the same bag. This is why, even though Brazil wins by a huge margin when it comes to quantity, few people would argue that it wins in quality.
The question of who would win the competition is, of course, completely subjective. Colombia could win for its high quality standards. But Ethiopia offers something no one else does: wild coffee. And while the taste isn't for everyone, it's certainly a unique flavor and a noteworthy culinary experience. Vietnam has a very strong café culture, especially in the north, and has distinctive coffee types like the famed sweet egg coffee (trust us, it's much better than it sounds). If we judge by price, the crown would go to Panama, whose Panama Geisha brand sells the most expensive coffee on the planet. In the end, it's all about personal preference, so go for whatever fits your taste buds and pockets the most. Also, don't worry about indulging too much in this drink, since your body naturally regulates your coffee intake. Sit back, sip, and enjoy!