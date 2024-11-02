The Fascinating Story Of How Starbucks Was Named

Since their humble beginnings in the early '70s, Starbucks has grown to be the second largest fast food chain in the world behind McDonalds. From the pumpkin spice lattes to what feels like a new refresher being announced every few months, people who love Starbucks are dedicated to this household name. But, have you ever considered where that name came from?

Back in 1971, the founders of this now-international company sat down with artist Terry Heckler (who designed the siren logo) to discuss what their business should be called. After throwing around a few names related to the adventurous spirit of Moby Dick that got turned down, the landmark near Seattle named "Starbo" came across their radar. Funny enough, the name of the first mate in Moby Dick is "Starbucks," so they were led back to their original theme. From that moment on, Starbucks Coffee, Tea, and Spices was born, but it didn't sell ready-made drinks or food like we are used to now.