The Flavor Of Blue Curaçao Doesn't Match Its Color

There's something very alluring about brightly colored drinks. It's hard not to be attracted to something so bright and cheerful, especially when you're about to sip on one, kick back, and have a good time. Blue is a particularly eye-catching color, but most of the time that color is relegated to kiddie products like blue Gatorade.

However, there is one cocktail ingredient that boasts a beautiful blue color, and that's blue Curaçao. If you've ever had a drink like a Blue Lagoon, which is made of vodka, lemonade, and blue Curaçao, you know that the latter is what imparts that pretty shade of azure. But in this modern age, we've become conditioned to associate the color blue with the flavor of raspberry, thanks to drinks like Slurpees.

Because of that, it's second nature to assume that blue Curaçao tastes like blue raspberry, but it doesn't. Its main flavor is an entirely different category of fruit altogether: citrus.