The Sweet And Synthetic Way American Fanta Differs From Its UK Counterpart

Despite Fanta's slightly dark origins, it is now one of the top 10 soft drinks in both the U.S. and the U.K. The two versions are not created equal, however, with local food regulations and cultural differences causing some serious variation.

The main differences are the amount of sugar and the source of the flavors and colorings. While the ingredient labels of the two products start the same way, with carbonated water, the second main ingredient is startlingly different. For American Fanta, it's high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), and for U.K. Fanta, it's orange juice from concentrate.

Judging by the lack of the keyword "orange" in the ingredients list, it seems the flavor of American Fanta doesn't come from orange juice at all, with the label simply citing "natural flavors." The exact recipe is probably a trade secret that the Coca-Cola company guards closely. And the taste isn't the only thing that doesn't come from oranges — while the orange juice and some carrot and pumpkin extract is what gives U.K. Fanta its classic OJ color, American Fanta uses synthetic food dyes Yellow no. 6 and Red no. 40 to create a shade that's closer to the skin of an orange, rather than its juice. Americans may need to brace themselves for a change to this classic color, however, since both of these dyes are included in the FDA's latest food dye ban.