The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have done an excellent job of exporting name brand products abroad thanks to the widespread use of the English language across the globe. However, in some cases, brands hailing from these countries have borrowed foreign words, alphabetical letters, and diacritical marks to help exude an air of Euro-sophistication which helps the product stand out from other like-minded products on the shelf. One of the most eye-catching diacritical marks is the double-dotted umlaut, which sit atop vöwëls to change their sound in länguages as diverse as German, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Turkish, and Hungarian.

This infamous borrowing of umlauts to make a name for oneself may have been kicked off by the Brontë clan when the famous sister writers' father, Patrick, changed the family name from Brunty in 1802. That tradition has been carried on with bands like Blue Öyster Cult, Motörhead, and Mötley Crüe; and in the world of food, by Häagen-Dazs. The faux-Danish ice cream actually hails from the Bronx, but it set off a subgenre of brand names that have used umlauts to sound foreign when they're not. Let's examine how and why Häagen-Dazs and those who followed in its föötstëps came up with its name brands that are all but guaranteed to raise a smile Ü.