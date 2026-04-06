17 Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Everyone knows Häagen-Dazs is capable of churning out amazing ice cream flavors; there's a reason why it's a household name. The company has been around since 1960 and still remains one of the most popular ice cream brands on the market. With over 30 ice cream flavors in circulation, the variety is impressive. But I can't help but wonder – are all Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors truly as great as they seem?

I set out to investigate by taste-testing 17 different flavors of Häagen-Dazs. After loading my shopping cart full of delicious frozen desserts, I grabbed a spoon and a bowl, and prepared to dig in. So, what were the results? Read on to get the scoop on which are worth the buy, and which you should leave in the cooler. Join me as I indulge in a tasty journey to rank all the Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors available at my local market from worst to best.