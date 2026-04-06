17 Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked
Everyone knows Häagen-Dazs is capable of churning out amazing ice cream flavors; there's a reason why it's a household name. The company has been around since 1960 and still remains one of the most popular ice cream brands on the market. With over 30 ice cream flavors in circulation, the variety is impressive. But I can't help but wonder – are all Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors truly as great as they seem?
I set out to investigate by taste-testing 17 different flavors of Häagen-Dazs. After loading my shopping cart full of delicious frozen desserts, I grabbed a spoon and a bowl, and prepared to dig in. So, what were the results? Read on to get the scoop on which are worth the buy, and which you should leave in the cooler. Join me as I indulge in a tasty journey to rank all the Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors available at my local market from worst to best.
17. Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream didn't wow me at first glance. The cookie dough pieces in this Häagen-Dazs pick were a grayish-brown hue that certainly didn't look appealing. There also weren't nearly enough pieces of it. For such a classic flavor from such a well-known brand, I expected better.
Despite its initial flaws, I figured Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream might at least taste good, but nope. Sadly, this flavor tasted as bland as it looked. Not only was the ice cream base itself unexciting, but the cookie dough pieces did not pack the same salty-sweet punch that other cookie dough chunks I've sampled from other ice cream brands do.
All in all, I'd say to skip Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream if you see it on store shelves. This is just not among the best brands of cookie dough ice cream available at the grocery store today.
16. Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Having been born and raised in Ohio, I can't help but love the combination of peanut butter and chocolate. (Yes, I'm a fan of peanut butter and chocolate Buckeye dip.) As such, I was looking forward to sampling Häagen-Dazs' Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream — only to be let down once again.
First off, Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream was ridiculously hard to scoop. Maybe I got a bad batch, but there were some weird, wafer-like shards in the mix. After getting through the odd, hard-to-scoop texture, I found the chocolate and peanut butter flavor itself to be very average. While I ate the ice cream, those wafer-like shards of ice (or whatever they were) melted away into a very mediocre peanut butter and chocolate flavor.
Was Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream gross? I mean, I guess not. But its texture and mediocrity were enough to keep me from purchasing it again.
15. Häagen-Dazs Pineapple Coconut Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Pineapple Coconut Ice Cream packs bold flavor, but you're going to have to really like the taste of coconut to get into this one. The ice cream is smooth and creamy, but don't expect to find lots of yummy pineapple chunks. Instead, this one's practically stark white with tiny flecks of what I can only assume are pieces of fruit.
The taste here is like a piña colada on steroids — very in-your-face, with little to no balance. I approached this one hoping to get as much pineapple flavor as coconut; instead, I got nothing but the latter, which made it hard to stomach. If you like piña coladas and would enjoy that flavor as a bowl of ice cream, then it's possible that Häagen-Dazs Pineapple Coconut Ice Cream is the flavor for you. Though I like the taste of coconuts, I would prefer a flavor that's more docile than what I got.
14. Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche Ice Cream
Maybe it's just me, but Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche Ice Cream came off a little weird. I went into it thinking I'd be getting something similar to a salted caramel flavor. Instead, I got something a lot more dull. Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche Ice Cream isn't disgusting; it's just painfully average. There's not even much to say about it, really. It tastes similar to caramel, but not quite as flavorful. Think of salted caramel that's had its salt removed before being diluted with cream; that's how Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche Ice Cream tastes.
In my opinion, Häagen-Dazs would do better to release a salted caramel version of its ice cream — and while it's possible that flavor already exists, it wasn't available at my local market at the time of purchase. All in all, Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche Ice Cream only serves as a poor excuse for the flavor my taste buds still crave.
13. Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream Ice Cream wasn't bad, but that's mainly because I couldn't taste it. Despite being endowed with plenty of chocolate cookie chunks, for Oreo fans like me, Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream Ice Cream will never suffice.
The ice cream base for Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream itself tastes of vanilla, and that's it. It is in no way enhanced by the addition of the chocolate cookie chunks mixed into it. It was as if the cookie pieces didn't even exist — and when I say there's no flavor, that's exactly what I mean. It's a shame; considering the amount of cookies stuffed inside, I really hoped for better than what I got. Thus, though Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream Ice Cream certainly looks the part, you shouldn't be duped by its appearance. Though seemingly stuffed with deliciousness, this ice cream flavor isn't worth purchasing, if you ask me.
12. Häagen-Dazs Butter Pecan Ice Cream
Butter pecan may not be my favorite ice cream flavor, but boy, have I had some good ones. Sadly, Häagen-Dazs Butter Pecan Ice Cream isn't the best I've come across. In fact, I consider this version downright embarrassing.
Rather than boasting a rich, buttery flavor, Häagen-Dazs Butter Pecan's ice cream base tastes like simply vanilla. And while the pecans in my carton were large and plentiful, because they weren't embedded in anything too special, it felt like they were being put to waste.
Even the color of this butter pecan ice cream is questionable. Every good rendition of this flavor I've ever had has featured a beige or caramel-colored ice cream base, but Häagen-Dazs Butter Pecan Ice Cream is virtually stark white. Ultimately, I'd encourage fans of butter pecan to look elsewhere to get their fix. At almost $5 for only 14 ounces, you could do better than this.
11. Häagen-Dazs Rocky Road Ice Cream
I'll admit, I'm not super familiar with rocky road ice cream. It just isn't a flavor that I grew up eating as I tend to be more of a one-note ice cream kind of girl. Even so, Häagen-Dazs Rocky Road Ice Cream looked promising, with tempting pictures of almonds, marshmallows, and chocolate chunks on the front of the carton.
Unfortunately, I found myself pretty disappointed after the first bite. Despite the many yummy-sounding ingredients advertised on the label, I was only able to pick up the flavor of chocolate and almonds. The ice cream base was a very plain, very mediocre chocolate, and though the almonds were large and plentiful, they didn't add anything special to the mix.
I guess I was hoping Häagen-Dazs Rocky Road Ice Cream would deliver more in terms of complexity. As tasty as the ingredients sound together, I found myself generally underwhelmed by this ice cream flavor.
10. Häagen-Dazs Pistachio Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Pistachio Ice Cream had me intrigued, but after tasting this unique variety, I walked away more confused than satisfied. Häagen-Dazs Pistachio Ice Cream contains many pistachios, most of which are quite large. But it didn't taste the way I expected it to. I knew it had pistachios in it, of course, but I didn't expect it to pack the salty, savory qualities that it did.
To me, Häagen-Dazs Pistachio Ice Cream tastes exactly like a salty pistachio nut, and that isn't a compliment. Now, I should mention that I don't eat pistachios regularly, so I don't necessarily have the same appreciation for Häagen-Dazs Pistachio Ice Cream that someone else might. I guess Häagen-Dazs Pistachio Ice Cream was just a bit too authentic for me — and though I appreciated the large and generous amount of nuts in the ice cream, I can't see myself ever longing for another bowl of this unique flavor.
9. Häagen-Dazs New York Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
Let me start by saying that I absolutely adore cheesecake-infused ice cream. But Häagen-Dazs New York Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream just didn't do it for me. One of the biggest issues I had with this ice cream flavor was that it was hard to find the cheesecake. Rather than featuring intact pieces of actual cheesecake, the batch I received was mostly strewn with pie crusts.
Not only that, but Häagen-Dazs New York Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream doesn't actually taste like cheesecake. Instead, it comes off as another basic vanilla ice cream with a few puny, random flecks of strawberry scattered throughout. Without getting any yummy cheesecake flavor or luxurious pieces to savor, I don't see the point of purchasing Häagen-Dazs New York Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream. You're better off eating some cheap, run-of-the-mill vanilla ice cream, as the flavor is about the same.
8. Häagen-Dazs Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream is only good if you know what to expect. Whatever you do, do not pick up this flavor if you aren't a fan of matcha green tea. Häagen-Dazs Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream captures a flavor that's very authentic. I like green tea, but I think that only those with a deep appreciation for genuine matcha would like this pick.
Häagen-Dazs Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream isn't very sweet. As a result, it quickly gives way to an overtly herbal flavor. Its earthiness is unique, and while I certainly appreciate its eccentric complexity and distinct flavor, Häagen-Dazs Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream simply isn't for me.
Though Häagen-Dazs Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream is a little too potent for my liking, that doesn't mean that true matcha fans wouldn't dig this flavor. If you are a fan of unsweetened matcha, give it a try. You might love it more than I do.
7. Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream might seem basic at first blush, but trust me, this isn't your average vanilla ice cream. No, it doesn't come with mix-ins, and no, there's no bourbon-infused flavoring to look forward to. Instead, Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream is simply a classic done right, shining in both texture and flavor. If you look closely, you'll see tiny black specks throughout the ice cream base; it's those real pieces of pure vanilla bean that set this one apart from the many other brands of vanilla ice cream on the market right now.
Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream is so good that I don't recommend topping it with anything. Adding extras like fudge, whipped cream, or even sprinkles to an ice cream this flavorful somehow seems wrong. All in all, Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream is one I'd recommend to any die-hard vanilla ice cream fan, especially those who love the taste of natural vanilla.
6. Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream probably doesn't seem like much compared to some of the other Häagen-Dazs flavors on the list. After all, it doesn't contain chocolate chunks, fudge, or nuts, so it can't be that exciting, right? Wrong.
In my experience, chocolate ice cream can often taste as simple and flat as chocolate milk. It's good, sure, but the flavor lacks depth. That's not so with Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream, whose flavor emits deep, dark decadence in a way that I've never before encountered. The flavor is rich and bold, yet it never trends bitter.
Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream is one of the best brands of chocolate ice cream you'll find at a grocery store. Its smooth, creamy texture paired with scrumptious flavor makes it a dynamic pick for lovers of cocoa everywhere, and it will prove especially useful whenever insatiable cravings for chocolate strike.
5. Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Ice Cream
If you're anything like me, you love juicy, ripe strawberries, and you'll go to great lengths to avoid wasting gorgeous summer fruit. Strawberry ice cream is one of my favorite indulgences, but some brands do this version of fruity, frozen dessert better than others. And thankfully, Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Ice Cream is one of the best strawberry ice cream varieties I've ever had.
Robust and creamy, Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Ice Cream is truly a strawberry lover's dream. The strawberries in my carton were huge, and they tasted very similar to in-season summer strawberries, even in the midst of winter. The ice cream base itself reflects the same rich flavor: It tasted as if I had bitten into a freshly picked berry.
If you're going to pick up some strawberry ice cream, I'd recommend ditching the other brands. Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Ice Cream is authentically flavored, and well worth its higher price point.
3. Häagen-Dazs Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream is one of my absolute favorite ice cream picks. Cherry-flavored ice cream has had my heart since childhood, but it isn't often that I run across one that's so beautifully executed.
Everything about Häagen-Dazs Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream was perfect: The black cherries used were big and substantial, the vanilla they were embedded in was creamy and delicious, and the flavor was full and fruity. The cherry essence came through in a way that was bold but never artificial. I had to stop myself from eating the whole carton of Häagen-Dazs Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream in one sitting. (There were other flavors I needed to sample, after all.)
If there was one thing I'd change about Häagen-Dazs Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream, it would be the amount of cherries. Though I love that Häagen-Dazs opted for real black cherries instead of bizarrely red maraschino cherries, I can't help but wish there were more of them.
4. Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream is everything I hoped it would be and more. No, really — it was very difficult for me not to rank this as No.1. (I still sometimes wonder if I should have.) It hits all the right notes in terms of flavor — it's very potent, but not in the way that you may think.
Though a cup of coffee naturally retains a hint of bitterness even after the addition of cream and sugar, Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream manages to avert the trait. Instead, Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream offers java lovers an unbelievably smooth taste with virtually no bitterness at all. Its complex, bright, yet straightforward flavor profile makes it an outstanding ice cream flavor that I cannot stop eating. Oh, and in case you're wondering if there is actually caffeine in coffee ice cream, know that though it did give me a slight jolt, just how much is present in a serving doesn't appear to have been disclosed by Häagen-Dazs.
2. Häagen-Dazs Mint Chip Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Mint Chip Ice Cream is incredibly delicious, and I really appreciate that it doesn't contain artificial coloring. (I mean, I get that using green dye works to make the ice cream look more minty, but the use of unnecessary dyes always annoys me.) Instead, Häagen-Dazs Mint Chip Ice Cream features a white ice cream base dotted with lots of chocolate chunks. Don't let the appearance fool you, though: This tasty pick is chock-full of natural mint flavor.
What I love most about Häagen-Dazs Mint Chip Ice Cream is its balance. It shows off its minty pizazz in a smooth, organic way. Häagen-Dazs Mint Chip Ice Cream's chocolate chunks are also noteworthy. They, too, are packed with delectable, natural mint flavor, and they have a very high-quality taste and texture. In the end, Häagen-Dazs Mint Chip Ice Cream is mind-blowingly delicious, and I'm sure it won't exist long in my freezer.
1. Häagen-Dazs White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Ice Cream is, truly, a dream come true – I can't believe the company pulled it off! Considering its mediocre appearance, I didn't expect much. There were barely any raspberry or chocolate pieces visible, making me wonder if this flavor would be yet another waste of space in my freezer. But after one taste, I knew better. Häagen-Dazs White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Ice Cream is very strong on the raspberry flavor, which is further accentuated by the gentle yet oh-so-complementary taste of white chocolate and tiny flecks of chocolate.
Häagen-Dazs White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Ice Cream offers a next-level decadence that I'm not sure I've ever gotten from a store-bought ice cream. If you love fruit and chocolate together, you've got to get your hands on a pint of this. Believe me, you won't regret it.
Methodology
The Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors selected for this article were ranked primarily based on their overall flavor. Other factors — including texture, delivery on expectation, and more — are mentioned within the post and may have contributed to the ranking of the flavors.
The Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors in this article are those that were available in my area at the time of writing. They are not representative of every Häagen-Dazs flavor in circulation. Pricing and availability may vary.