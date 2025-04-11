Chocolate Ice Cream Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

When a craving for chocolate ice cream strikes, there is only one cure, and it's conveniently located in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store. Bold, classic, and undeniably iconic, chocolate ice cream is for those with a taste for intensity. But with the dizzying array of options available, how is one to know which chocolate ice cream deserves that coveted position in your freezer?

Luckily for you, I braved brain freeze and sugar rushes to bring you the definitive list of chocolate ice creams that are worthy of your hard-earned dollars. From pricey artisanal pints to budget tubs, I tried chocolate ice creams from popular brands found at grocery stores across the country to find out which dairy desserts delighted me and which cocoas were no-goes.

Some were light and milky, others rich and bittersweet, and some were even dotted with little chocolate chunks — but they were all judged on the same criteria. Was the texture creamy, soft, and satisfying? Was there just the right balance of earthy intensity and milky richness? And, most importantly, how well did a given scoop convey the complexity of chocolate flavor? So, the next time an urge for chocolate ice cream strikes (and it will), you'll be prepared to strut down the frozen foods aisle with the cool bravado of a true cocoa connoisseur.