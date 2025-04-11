Chocolate Ice Cream Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
When a craving for chocolate ice cream strikes, there is only one cure, and it's conveniently located in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store. Bold, classic, and undeniably iconic, chocolate ice cream is for those with a taste for intensity. But with the dizzying array of options available, how is one to know which chocolate ice cream deserves that coveted position in your freezer?
Luckily for you, I braved brain freeze and sugar rushes to bring you the definitive list of chocolate ice creams that are worthy of your hard-earned dollars. From pricey artisanal pints to budget tubs, I tried chocolate ice creams from popular brands found at grocery stores across the country to find out which dairy desserts delighted me and which cocoas were no-goes.
Some were light and milky, others rich and bittersweet, and some were even dotted with little chocolate chunks — but they were all judged on the same criteria. Was the texture creamy, soft, and satisfying? Was there just the right balance of earthy intensity and milky richness? And, most importantly, how well did a given scoop convey the complexity of chocolate flavor? So, the next time an urge for chocolate ice cream strikes (and it will), you'll be prepared to strut down the frozen foods aisle with the cool bravado of a true cocoa connoisseur.
13. Friendly's Classic Chocolate
It's not easy to mess up chocolate ice cream, and even a tub like Friendly's — which ranks lowest on this list — is far from inedible. But it's also far from greatness. It's adequately creamy, and yes, there's chocolate in there, but that's about where the excitement ends.
The flavor is so mild that it borders on indifferent, lacking the deep, rich cocoa intensity that makes great chocolate ice cream worth savoring. The watered-down chocolate flavor makes this ice cream seem more like a base for toppings than a standalone treat.
Part of the problem may lie in the ingredients. Unlike higher-end brands, Friendly's leans on additives like corn syrup and food stabilizers to achieve its sweetness and creamy texture. While high-fructose corn syrup is really no worse than sugar, and food stabilizers are perfectly safe to eat, these additions give the impression that the brand is cutting corners. That said, Friendly's certainly is a bargain (this is the most budget-friendly ice cream on our list) ... but the cost savings come at the expense of bold flavor. If you're fine with a chocolate ice cream that's cheap and inoffensive, Friendly's will do the job.
12. Breyer's
Breyer's has been around since 1866, so you'd think the brand would have figured out how to make quality ice cream. While Breyer's chocolate ice cream isn't the worst offender in the freezer aisle, it's got a major problem: It's way too icy. Water is glaringly high up on this ice cream's ingredients list, and it shows.
This is a shame, because the chocolate flavor is pretty strong, delivering a gently earthy bitterness rounded out with a sweet finish. But it's hard to enjoy this when it feels like you're eating a cocoa-flavored snowbank. Ice cream should be smooth and creamy, not a reminder to check your freezer's defrost setting. It's also a little too sugary for my liking, and combined with the lack of richness and creaminess in the ice cream, the sugar doesn't feel like it's in service of something larger. Breyer's certainly has a nostalgia factor, and it's also pretty well priced, but I value the integrity of chocolate ice cream too much to recommend this option in good faith.
11. 365
With many items getting more expensive at the grocery store, you may be thinking it's a good time to avoid Whole Foods. In fact, the company's 365 brand offers some budget-friendly items, but just because something is less expensive doesn't always mean that it's worthwhile, which brings me to the tub of 365 chocolate ice cream sitting in my freezer.
The ice cream is dense, creamy, not too sweet, and tastes like it was made with quality ingredients. So why, you may ask, is it ranked so low here? Of all the ice creams on this list, this one tasted the least like chocolate. Instead of the deep, rich cocoa experience you want from a chocolate ice cream, this tastes like a generic ice cream base with only the lightest whisper of cocoa flavor. Considering Whole Foods' reputation for quality products, you'd expect their store-brand chocolate ice cream to at least deliver on chocolate taste.
10. Talenti Double Dark Chocolate
Talenti wants you to believe it's the sophisticated choice when it comes to ice cream. The clear container, the minimalist branding, and the promise of gelato-level creaminess are all designed to convince you that Talenti isn't like the other ice creams. But when it comes to their chocolate gelato, the illusion starts to melt like a scoop of ice cream in the sun.
This pint is more fudge-like than your average ice cream, and it feels dense and creamy as it melts on your tongue ... but where it excelled in texture, it failed in flavor. For some reason the chocolate flavor of this ice cream was unconvincing. It tasted more like chocolate syrup than actual chocolate, lacking the deep cocoa intensity or, for that matter, any of the subtle complexity that makes good chocolate ice cream shine.
The ice cream is flecked with little chocolate chips, but they don't add much by way of flavor or texture; they're mostly just there for show. If you're going to shell out for a premium product, look elsewhere.
9. Turkey Hill Dutch Chocolate
Turkey Hill Dutch Chocolate ice cream is a bit of a paradox. I'll admit I approached this tub with suspicion, given its roster of less-than-appetizing ingredients like cellulose gum, mono- and diglycerides, corn syrup, carrageenan, and cellulose gel. On top of that, Turkey Hill makes what I consider to be the worst cookie dough ice cream. But while this ice cream strayed a bit far from nature for my liking, the taste and texture, though not amazing, were better than I expected.
The texture is solid: creamy and smooth, without the iciness that plagues some other low-cost brands. The chocolate flavor is rich and well-balanced, leaning into the smoother, mellower notes of Dutch-processed cocoa, rather than the sharper bite of natural chocolate. But a strange, lingering aftertaste gave the experience a rough ending. It's subtle, but there's something vaguely artificial hanging around after each bite, like a reminder that this ice cream was engineered rather than crafted. If additives don't bother you, then this might be your best bet for a budget tub that's available at most grocery stores.
8. Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Ben & Jerry's has long prided itself on using high-quality ingredients, and advocating for social causes. But while its values are admirable and Ben & Jerry's popular ice cream flavors are undeniably creative, its Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavor leans a little too hard on one thing: sugar.
The ice cream base is creamy and decadent, and has just the right dense, scoopable texture that signals a quality ice cream. And the brownie bits that dot the ice cream are the best part, adding a nice chew and an extra hit of chocolate. But the sweet brownie combined with sweet ice cream is just too much, and the resulting sugar rush is overwhelming. If you're somebody who loves an ultra-sweet dessert, this might be the pint for you, but if you prefer a chocolate ice cream with a bit more balance, Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie is a bit much.
7. Tillamook
Known for its high-quality cheeses and commitment to using real ingredients, Tillamook has built a strong reputation in the ice cream world as well. And when it comes to texture, their chocolate ice cream is near perfect, striking a balance between rich, creamy, and surprisingly light for something so decadent.
If you're looking for a big tub of ice cream that won't drain your wallet, Tillamook is a great choice. The quality-to-price ratio is hard to beat. But for all its strengths, the chocolate flavor itself is a little lacking. Instead of delivering a deep and bold cocoa punch, it leans toward the milky, mild side — which is great for those who prefer a smooth, easygoing milk chocolate, but maybe not ideal for anyone chasing an intense, truly chocolatey experience. If you're craving something with a richer, more powerful chocolate presence, you might find yourself wishing it packed just a little more punch.
6. Edy's
Since it started churning out ice cream almost a hundred years ago, Edy's has become a household name when it comes to cold confections. Its chocolate ice cream fits right into that tradition. It is a solid choice that delivers exactly what you would expect: a simple, enjoyable scoop.
The chocolate flavor is not particularly bold, but it is noticeable enough to be satisfying. The sweetness is well-balanced, making it pleasant without overwhelming the palate. The ice cream has a little extra richness and a smooth texture that helps elevate each spoonful.
Edy's is sold at a reasonable price and is easy to find, though the overall experience feels unremarkable. If you are looking for a classic, dependable, middle-of-the-road chocolate ice cream that will not disappoint, this is a perfectly fine option. But it's not exactly intense or exciting.
5. Wegmans Organic Dark Chocolate
Wegmans is one of America's most beloved grocery stores, known for its high-quality products and its loyal following of fans. Wegmans organic chocolate ice cream provides hungry ice cream lovers with a rich, satisfying experience that delivers on the grocery store chain's promise.
The chocolate flavor is bold without being too bitter, and sweet without becoming cloying. It tastes like real chocolate, not just a sugary approximation, which makes every bite feel satisfying. It is one of the denser ice creams on the list, giving it a luxurious creaminess that melts at just the right pace. Unlike some lighter ice creams that are pumped full of air and disappear too quickly, this one hits the sweet spot.
As an organic option, it also has the appeal of simple, high-quality ingredients without unnecessary additives. Wegmans has built its reputation on delivering premium grocery items, and this chocolate ice cream proves why the brand is cherished. If you count yourself among the lucky Americans to live near a Wegmans and you have a craving for chocolate ice cream, this is definitely worth a try.
4. Trader Joe's Ultra Chocolate
It's like magic. How does Trader Joe's set its prices so low and keep quality so high? The brand's Ultra Chocolate Ice Cream is a perfect example of that magic at work. Affordability meets utter satisfaction in this carton of deep, luscious chocolate ice cream.
At first glance, the deep, dark color of the ice cream suggests an intense, almost bitter cocoa experience. But the flavor is much milder than expected. Instead of an overwhelming dark chocolate punch, it lands right in the middle of the spectrum. It's rich but not too heavy, sweet but not cloying. It has just enough sugar to keep things balanced, making it an easy crowd-pleaser for chocolate lovers of all kinds.
Texture-wise, this ice cream is wonderfully creamy, melting at just the right pace without feeling too airy or too dense. And the best part? It is one of the more affordable brands on the list, proving that great ice cream does not have to come with a premium price tag.
If there's one small critique, it's that the name "Ultra Chocolate" suggests an experience that is a bit bolder than what you might find in this carton. But aside from that, this is an incredibly well-rounded chocolate ice cream that hits all the right notes. Once again, Trader Joe's has delivered a winner.
3. Häagen-Dazs
This pint is a reminder that sometimes, less is more. Häagen-Dazs has established itself by doing the basics incredibly well, and its chocolate ice cream is a perfect example of that philosophy. With a short and simple ingredients list (just cream, milk, cane sugar, cocoa, and egg yolks), this ice cream proves that high-quality components don't need any unnecessary extras to shine. Häagen-Dazs doesn't use strange-sounding additives to make dense, creamy ice cream, and this chocolate flavor is no exception. It has a satisfying weight to it, melting slowly on the tongue and giving the chocolate flavor the perfect stage to stand out. The chocolate itself is rich, decadent, and smooth, but not overwhelming.
Another fun bonus? It comes in a teeny tiny single-serve size, which is perfect for those of us who might lack the self-control to stop at just a few bites. While it's on the higher end of the price range, Häagen-Dazs delivers a premium experience without any fuss.
2. Jeni's Darkest Chocolate
If you love your chocolate ice cream dark, rich, and unapologetically intense, Jeni's Darkest Chocolate Ice Cream is what you need in your freezer. This pint is not playing around — it's easily the most bitter chocolate ice cream on the list, with a deep cocoa flavor that tastes like actual dark chocolate instead of the sugary, milked-down version that's in most ice creams. The texture is beautifully creamy and dense, each bite carrying the heft of dark chocolate flavor.
One of the best things about this ice cream is its restrained sweetness. While many chocolate ice creams lean heavily on sugar, Jeni's lets the fair trade cocoa take center stage, a refreshing change from the sugar overload found in many other pints.
That said, this level of chocolate intensity is not for everyone. If you prefer a milder experience, Jeni's also makes a Milkiest Chocolate flavor that tones down the bitterness while keeping the quality high. It's also worth noting that this is the most expensive pint on the list, but remember that you're paying for premium ingredients and true ice cream craftsmanship.
1. Alden's Organic Chocolate Chocolate Chip
The king of cocoa, the champion of chocolate: Alden's Chocolate Chocolate Chip delivers a ridiculously delicious, organic confection of pure chocolate bliss. The texture is smooth, dense, and leans slightly bittersweet, making it feel decadent without being overwhelming. It's the kind of restrained simplicity that reminds you why chocolate is one of life's greatest earthly pleasures.
And then there are the tiny flecks of chocolate that melt instantly on your tongue, seamlessly blending into each bite instead of interrupting it with clunky chunks. It's a small detail that demonstrates Alden's mastery of chocolate flavor.
Alden's doesn't mess around with weird additives, either. No high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavorings, just high-quality ingredients that let the chocolate shine. Balanced, rich, satisfying, and fully organic, it's the kind of ice cream that makes you want to eat it straight from the container. In fact, I've got to go have a bite right now.
Methodology
Tasting 13 different chocolate ice creams is a serious responsibility that I do not take lightly. To keep things fair, I followed a structured approach, ensuring that each ice cream had the same chance to shine (or disappoint). Every pint or tub was sampled straight from the freezer and then again after a few minutes of softening to get the full range of texture and flavor. Between tastings, I cleansed my palate with plain crackers and water, because flavors can start to blur together without a reset.
The biggest factor in this ranking was, of course, the chocolate itself. Did it taste like real chocolate, rich and complex, or was it forgettable? I also looked for a level of sweetness that elevates the ice cream without overwhelming the palate. Texture played a big role in my rankings as well — the best ice creams were dense, creamy, and luxurious, while the worst had an icy or airy quality that took away from the experience. I also kept an eye on the ingredients lists, checking for unnecessary additives and fillers. After multiple rounds of tasting (and a lot of self-control), I am confident that this is the definitive list of the best chocolate ice creams out there.