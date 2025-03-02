Our Least Favorite Cookie Dough Ice Cream Brand Had Hardly Any Dough At All

Here at The Takeout, we love ice cream. So, it made perfect sense to carry out a taste test of the top 12 cookie dough ice cream brands ranked from worst to best. The chosen brands are well-known and widely available to American consumers and the judging was based on some seriously specific criteria.

If you're a fan of the brand, Turkey Hill, I've got some not-so-great news for you: Its chocolate chip cookie dough flavor missed the mark and didn't meet any of the reviewer's criteria. The brand's longstanding history in the ice cream-making business doesn't seem to be reflected in the cookie dough option.

What makes a great cookie dough ice cream according to The Takeout? First and foremost, the vanilla ice cream needs to be exceptional, meaning flavorful enough to stand alone with a luscious texture that isn't overly aerated. Meanwhile, the cookie dough pieces need to be decently sized and taste like actual raw chocolate chip cookie dough batter. Turkey Hill delivered the exact opposite with cookie dough pieces that were not only hard to find but were just okay-tasting. However, it was the mediocre vanilla ice cream that drove the reviewer to rank the brand dead last.