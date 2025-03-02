Our Least Favorite Cookie Dough Ice Cream Brand Had Hardly Any Dough At All
Here at The Takeout, we love ice cream. So, it made perfect sense to carry out a taste test of the top 12 cookie dough ice cream brands ranked from worst to best. The chosen brands are well-known and widely available to American consumers and the judging was based on some seriously specific criteria.
If you're a fan of the brand, Turkey Hill, I've got some not-so-great news for you: Its chocolate chip cookie dough flavor missed the mark and didn't meet any of the reviewer's criteria. The brand's longstanding history in the ice cream-making business doesn't seem to be reflected in the cookie dough option.
What makes a great cookie dough ice cream according to The Takeout? First and foremost, the vanilla ice cream needs to be exceptional, meaning flavorful enough to stand alone with a luscious texture that isn't overly aerated. Meanwhile, the cookie dough pieces need to be decently sized and taste like actual raw chocolate chip cookie dough batter. Turkey Hill delivered the exact opposite with cookie dough pieces that were not only hard to find but were just okay-tasting. However, it was the mediocre vanilla ice cream that drove the reviewer to rank the brand dead last.
We're not the only ones on the internet disappointed by Turkey Hill cookie dough
Turkey Hill cookie dough ice cream claims to be "premium quality" according to its packaging. This label indicates that the brand uses high-quality ingredients and incorporates a higher fat content to create a luxury ice cream. By the looks of the ingredient list though, Turkey Hill cookie dough doesn't live up to this premium quality status, since it only contains a small amount of cream (file this one with the other 14 ice creams that aren't really ice cream). This explains why the flavor was described as "tasteless and lackluster" according to the review. And, we're not alone — other corners of the internet are saying the same thing.
Turkey Hill has long been a popular ice cream for American consumers, mainly because the brand offers a wide variety of flavors at an affordable price point. However, commenters on Reddit seem to collectively agree that the quality has "gone way downhill," while also pointing out that the ingredients classify it as a "frozen dairy dessert" instead of ice cream. So, if you're in the market for a quality chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, Turkey Hill may not be worth a lick, but opting for another brand for a few dollars more certainly will be.