Here Are Ben & Jerry's 5 Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors
In the late 1970s, two men dreamed of opening an ice cream shop and sharing their love of food. Their dream came to fruition. They started small but eventually grew into a worldwide brand that's made its way into over 30 countries today. The brand is well-known and loved for its focus on sustainable efforts, colorful disposition, and cheeky ice cream flavor names that appease kids and adults.
Ben & Jerry's isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but over the years, the flavors have come and gone in their scoop shops and stores to usher in new flavors to keep things fresh. While some fans may disagree with the changes, what remains true is that there will always be a hoard of flavors to choose from that will then become beloved favorites. You might be dreaming about a pint and now planning to pick some up later, but just in case you need a little inspiration before you indulge, there are five flavors, in particular, that people can't get enough of.
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Coming in at 5th place is Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Let's get one thing straight: if you're a lover of all things chocolate and you haven't tried this flavor, you're missing out. From the creamy chocolate ice cream to the decadent fudge brownie chunks placed throughout, it's a dream for those of us who crave chocolate when it's time for a sweet treat.
This flavor has been alive and well since 1991, when Ben & Jerry's began their partnership with the owner of Greyston Bakery, Bernie Glassman.The partnership was a match made in heaven, as they had a common goal of making excellent ingredients for the greater good. Together, they created the components for this flavor, with Greyston Bakery providing the brownies and Ben & Jerry's making the ice cream. Greyston not only bakes their brownies for the Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream but also has a hand in other delicious brownie-inspired Ben & Jerry's flavors.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Usually, when you think of strawberry cheesecake, it's in pie form, but with Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream, it's basically a dessert in a cup. Chock-full of real strawberry cheesecake and graham crackers, this ice cream is a delightful treat for anyone who craves a fruit-to-cake ratio. Just by the description, it's safe to say there's a reason why it ranks as the fourth most popular Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor.
But this flavor has been reconstructed before it became what it is today. It was created in the early 2000s with the name "Primary Berry Graham," which makes sense considering the ingredients. With the flavor and name, Ben & Jerry's entered the ice cream in a contest as part of a push to get people to vote. A few years later, it was re-branded as "Strawberry Cheesecake" and has been a popular flavor ever since!
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream seems like it's been around forever. When Ben & Jerry's began scooping the well-loved flavor by request, it was in the early 1980s. They began working with Rhino Foods, who've provided the cookie dough chunks for Ben & Jerry's since 1991. Shortly after the partnership began, they began scooping it out of their shop in Burlington, Vermont, and never looked back. After the debut, companies like Dreyer's and Mrs. Fields caught on to the craze and began making their own. No wonder it's so popular!
Today, this flavor is available in Ben & Jerry's scoop shops worldwide and at any nearby grocery store. Nationwide, almost 2 million pints are purchased annually. I have a feeling this tried-and-true flavor will be around for a long time, but who would have thought Ben & Jerry's was the originator?
Cherry Garcia
Ben & Jerry's may be primarily known for its ice cream flavors, but they also have a knack for coming up with or opening the queue for fans to brainstorm flavor names, and that's how we got Cherry Garcia. Yes, you might be wondering why that name sounds familiar, and I'm here to tell you that you're on to something. The owners finally caught on after one fan sent letters about the idea in the late 1980s. This particular flavor pays tribute to the late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia.
Given that the Grateful Dead is arguably one of the most famous rock bands of all time and has one of the biggest fan bases, it's not a huge surprise that someone threw Garcia's name into the mix. It's the second most popular flavor today for its famous ties and the combination of cherry-flavored ice cream with bits of chocolate.
Half Baked
One of the many inspiring things about Ben & Jerry's is their partnerships with other companies to make really great-tasting ice cream, including Half Baked. Like other popular flavors, this flavor hasn't been around since the 1980s, but when Ben & Jerry's decided to combine two existing ice cream flavors, they struck gold. In 2000, Ben & Jerry's combined Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie with the help of Greyston Bakery and Rhino Foods.
I bet you're wondering about the flavor's name and if it references what you think it does. In actuality, it's pretty straightforward. The name "Half Baked" was born because the chocolate chip cookie dough isn't baked, while the chocolate fudge is. Pretty mind-blowing, huh? Since its release, the ever-popular flavor got its own commercial in 2006, starring the owners, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, as clay characters. There's even a peanut butter version, which is just as delicious as the original.