Here Are Ben & Jerry's 5 Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors

In the late 1970s, two men dreamed of opening an ice cream shop and sharing their love of food. Their dream came to fruition. They started small but eventually grew into a worldwide brand that's made its way into over 30 countries today. The brand is well-known and loved for its focus on sustainable efforts, colorful disposition, and cheeky ice cream flavor names that appease kids and adults.

Ben & Jerry's isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but over the years, the flavors have come and gone in their scoop shops and stores to usher in new flavors to keep things fresh. While some fans may disagree with the changes, what remains true is that there will always be a hoard of flavors to choose from that will then become beloved favorites. You might be dreaming about a pint and now planning to pick some up later, but just in case you need a little inspiration before you indulge, there are five flavors, in particular, that people can't get enough of.