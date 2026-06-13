These 12 Popular Chocolate Bars Are Different Outside The US

There's chocolate and then there's American chocolate. At least that seems to be the consensus from all the non-Americans living on the planet. According to these other people — especially Europeans — chocolate in the U.S. is mostly sugar masquerading as real chocolate. Hey, maybe they should just stop looking at fringe evidence like nutrition facts and science. After all, that's what many Americans do: We keep our heads down and eat our candy, no questions asked.

This dynamic has caused many household-name chocolate bars to be formulated differently when sold overseas, and vice versa. In fact, some of these brands are made by a different company altogether, even a competing conglomerate. Yes, things can get truly weird and complicated in the global candy economy.

Good thing The Takeout is here to sort it all out for you. These aren't the criminally underrated candies on store shelves. No, these are the big boys with big names and famous ingredients. But, where and how do those ingredients change from sovereign state to sovereign state? And, although ingredients might be exactly the same, why is the name and the labelling different? Let's find out with these dozen iconic chocolate candies that are completely different outside the U.S — for better and worse.