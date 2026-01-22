Review: Snickers Ice Cream Minis May Become Your Favorite Freezer Treat

After a single bite of a Snickers Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream Minis bar, one thing was abundantly clear: This one was made for peanut lovers, and specifically those looking for a new way to satisfy a peanut butter craving. Like the M&M's Minis and Original flavors, this one uses a peanut butter ice cream as the base, but it also has crunchy peanuts inside. The amount of peanuts in this ice cream treat is nearly overwhelming, and unless you really love peanut butter, it'll probably feel like too much. There is some reprieve from the peanuts because the layer of caramel is still there, but it's barely noticeable with all of that peanut butter flavor around it.

This was my least favorite of the bunch, though it was still an enjoyable bite. I just found the peanut flavor to be far too strong. It sat extra heavy, too, because of all that nuttiness. In the end, it felt like too dense of an ice cream treat for me to want to pull it out of the freezer for a quick bite. On the other hand, my mom quite enjoyed this flavor, and actually dubbed it her favorite. She's someone who prefers crunchy peanut butter to smooth — a preference I've never quite gotten used to. If you fall on her side of the great smooth vs. chunky peanut butter debate, you'd probably enjoy this bar.