The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors In The US

Few sweet treats unite society quite like ice cream. That's not an exaggeration — according to a 2024 survey by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) and Morning Consult, 97% of Americans either like or love ice cream. Unsurprisingly, this translates to one heck of a booming ice cream industry. While the U.S. may not rank first for the biggest ice cream consumer in the world (that honor goes to New Zealand, where Kiwis are thought to eat roughly 28.4 liters each per year), we still work our way through an average of 20.8 liters, injecting $11.4 billion into the economy and supporting 27,100 jobs in the process. But which flavors do we consume most?

A cold, hard reality of our shared passion for ice cream is that we're not all passionate about the same flavors. The likes of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are cult classics that won't fall out of favor any time soon, but a huge number of newer creations have also swayed our interests — and our stomachs — over the years. Although our great-grandparents may have tucked into the odd bowl of ice cream, they definitely weren't picking up a tub of anything as quirky as Ben & Jerry's Coffee Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz! or Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream for some late-night comfort food. Times change — and, so it seems, so do our ice cream preferences. From the OGs to modern classics, here are the most popular flavors satisfying ice cream lovers in the U.S. today.