Was Oyster Ice Cream Really An Early American Staple?

Much like a blank canvas, ice cream is ready to be splashed with endless flavors, each one a chance to create something new and surprising. Perhaps that's why even the most cautious eaters are willing to embrace the wild side when it comes to this frozen delight. It's a beloved staple in nearly every American's freezer and as a summertime staple, from the classic vanilla and chocolate to the mysterious superman and thrilling mealworms.

Everyone's got a story about that one bizarre flavor they've tried that no one else has heard of. Just when you dive into the latest trends and think things couldn't get crazier, remember the popular old-school oddballs–like oyster ice cream, a curious blend of enigmatic stories and unconfirmed history that remains a unique part of America's culinary legacy.

Even more jaw-dropping than oyster ice cream itself are the wild legends that swirl around it. Rumor has it the Pilgrims served up this curious concoction at the very first Thanksgiving, and it later became a favorite frozen treat of Dolley Madison, the wife of President James Madison, at the White House. Some say it was Mark Twain's indulgence, making a cameo in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. And let's not forget George Washington, who apparently couldn't get enough of this briny, creamy oddity.

These stories give oyster ice cream an almost mythical status in American history. Yet, like all good legends, they tend to float around without much proof–fun and quirky to imagine, but impossible to pin down.