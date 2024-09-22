Superman Ice Cream Is The Midwest's Most Mysterious Flavor

Just like Clark Kent hid his true identity, the flavors of Superman ice cream remain a well-kept secret in the Midwest. This colorful treat, found mostly in Michigan, swirls together bold shades of blue, red, and yellow — the same colors as the Man of Steel's famous suit. The exact flavors? That's the mystery. Some say blue could be blue moon or blueberry, red might be cherry or strawberry, and yellow could be lemon or banana.

The intrigue deepens when you realize no one really knows what blue moon ice cream is either, with guesses ranging from Froot Loops to marshmallows. The trademarked recipe has been under lock and key since its creation.

Different ice cream parlors use various ingredient combinations to craft their own version of Superman ice cream. In the end, the flavors depend on who's making it and whether they're willing to share their super-secret recipe (but let's be real, Clark Kent would never spill). So, how did this iconic ice cream come to be in the first place? Believe it or not, Superman had nothing to do with it — it's a true Michigan original!