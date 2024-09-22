Superman Ice Cream Is The Midwest's Most Mysterious Flavor
Just like Clark Kent hid his true identity, the flavors of Superman ice cream remain a well-kept secret in the Midwest. This colorful treat, found mostly in Michigan, swirls together bold shades of blue, red, and yellow — the same colors as the Man of Steel's famous suit. The exact flavors? That's the mystery. Some say blue could be blue moon or blueberry, red might be cherry or strawberry, and yellow could be lemon or banana.
The intrigue deepens when you realize no one really knows what blue moon ice cream is either, with guesses ranging from Froot Loops to marshmallows. The trademarked recipe has been under lock and key since its creation.
Different ice cream parlors use various ingredient combinations to craft their own version of Superman ice cream. In the end, the flavors depend on who's making it and whether they're willing to share their super-secret recipe (but let's be real, Clark Kent would never spill). So, how did this iconic ice cream come to be in the first place? Believe it or not, Superman had nothing to do with it — it's a true Michigan original!
How superman ice cream was invented
Historically, Superman ice cream is older than the superhero himself. The famous ice cream was born in Michigan during the Prohibition era in the 1920s. With alcohol sales banned, Detroit's Stroh Brewery Company pivoted to other products to stay afloat. Julius Stroh, the founder, transformed the brewery into Stroh Products Company, producing tasty non-alcoholic beverages like birch beer, ginger ale, and soda.
Under the Stroh Ice Cream Company label, they introduced a bright, tri-colored ice cream featuring lemon, Red Pop (made with Michigan's Faygo strawberry soda), and the ever-mysterious blue moon. This dessert became so popular that it continued to thrive even after Prohibition ended. When Superman made his debut in 1938, the ice cream's colorful swirl became even more iconic, with fans associating the bold hues with the hero's costume.
As time went on, other ice cream makers put their own spin on it, which is why the exact flavors vary. Since it's not officially tied to DC Comics, you'll find it sold under names like Super Hero, Scooperman, or even Super Rainbow. If you find yourself in Michigan, grab a scoop and see if you can guess what flavors you're really enjoying!