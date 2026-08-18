I Tried And Ranked 10 Candy Bar Ice Cream Treats From Worst To Best

The Nestlé Crunch bar launched in 1938, and became a branded ice cream bar in 1977. While the Nestlé branding disappeared in the U.S. when it came into the hands of the Ferrero Group in 2018, the candy and the ice cream bars have continued its presence on shelves.

Out of all 10 desserts we tried, this was the only one that didn't bother with branded packaging on each individual treat. Each bar weighed in much heavier than the others in this ranking, but I'm not sure if the 55 grams included the handy dandy stick in its measurement. There was physically some girth to it, and I felt the heft when feeding the bar to my face.

Chocolate encapsulates the entire bar, which is a relief as you don't want any ice cream showing at the bottom for fear of melting drips. The only thing that's glaringly obvious with this bar is the lack of crisped rice pieces buried in the chocolate coating. Both sides of the bar that I had looked to maybe have about a dozen tiny dots each. Not sure if this has always been the case with the Crunch ice cream, but whatever the excuse is, it is visibly pathetic. Taking a bite of this bar reminded me a lot of Dairy Queen's Dilly Bar, but in rectangular form. That's a good thing, but the bad is that this bar barely packs nor backs up the texture and name emblazoned on the box — Crunch. For shame.