Who's The Real Baby Ruth That The Candy Bar Is Named For?

Mass-produced candy bars are notorious for having odd names. Snickers, Butterfinger, 3 Musketeers (which you can easily dupe at home), and Kit Kat are just some popular candies whose names give no indication as to what's inside. But there was so much drama behind the name of the Baby Ruth candy bar that it led to a major lawsuit. It all had to do with who the sweet was named after.

The Curtiss Candy Company introduced Baby Ruth bars in 1920. This was, incidentally, the time when New York Yankee, George Herman "Babe" Ruth, was in the prime of his baseball career (an athlete rumored to drink a pint of whiskey for breakfast). Who wouldn't assume the new candy was named after the contemporary celebrity?

In addition, the candy was marketed as a nutritious energy bar which could easily be tied to the physical demands of playing baseball. But when Ruth himself challenged the candy's name (and, likely, the lack of royalties he was given), the owner of Curtiss Candy Company, Otto Schnering, insisted that he named Baby Ruth after President Grover Cleveland's daughter, Ruth. Ruth Cleveland had been nicknamed "Baby Ruth" by the media nearly 30 years before the creation of the candy bar.

It's unknown if Babe Ruth challenged the Curtiss Candy Company over the candy's name in the early days of its release. In fact, it wasn't until 1928 when the two went toe-to-toe in the courtroom, after the athlete had developed his own candy bar which he named "Ruth's Home Run Candy." It was the Curtiss Candy Company which went after Ruth, claiming copyright infringement.