Did Babe Ruth Really Drink A Pint Of Whiskey Every Day For Breakfast?

Babe Ruth, aka the Great Bambino and the Sultan of Swat, is a larger-than-life baseball legend known not only for his on-field heroics but also his antics off the diamond. One of the pillars of Ruthian mythology is his outsized appetite. He wasn't especially large as baseball players go — he stood 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 215 pounds, which is the exact same height and just a few pounds more than the average modern MLB player. While he was no giant (nor is there any record of him downing 100 beers like André the Giant), his eating and drinking feats — especially the latter — are the stuff that stories are made of. One breakfast, witnessed by a fellow ballplayer, has gone down in history as an example of Ruth's excesses.

One time, when Ruth and Paul Derringer were traveling by train, the former ordered an exceptionally large — and boozy — morning meal. While Ruth grew up drinking beer, he later developed a taste for whiskey. On this occasion, he consumed a pint of the stuff mixed 50/50 with ginger ale to wash down a porterhouse steak, four fried eggs, an unspecified amount of fried potatoes, and a pot of coffee. Ruth is said to have told Derringer that this was what he ate for breakfast every day.