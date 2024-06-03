The Tremendous Number Of Beers Andre The Giant Could Throw Back

When wrestling fans talk about a hypothetical Mt. Rushmore that would feature all-time greats like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker, André Roussimoff, aka André the Giant, is often in the mix. The problem with including the Eighth Wonder of the World is that he'd need most of the mountain all to himself since he was literally one of the sport's biggest stars at 7 feet, 4 inches tall and more than 500 pounds. Needless to say, it took a lot to fuel such a super-sized body, but it wasn't just food that sustained the big man. According to numerous accounts, he frequently put away enough beer to float a fleet of battleships. How much are we talking about? Well, in a 1984 appearance on "The David Letterman Show," André confirmed a rumor that he'd once knocked back 117 beers in a single night.

Just so you know, 117 beers over 6 hours would have been enough to give even a man weighing a quarter-ton a blood alcohol concentration more than 10 times the legal limit of 0.08. This definitely falls into the "don't try this at home, kids" category, since it'll quite likely kill you. The crazy thing is, there are stories out there where André tops even this feat. Hulk Hogan told CBS Boston that his gargantuan drinking buddy once put away 108 beers in just 45 minutes, while another wrestler named Mike Graham claimed in an episode of "WWE Legends of Wrestling" that he'd counted 156 pint-sized cans of beer that the Giant threw back one night.