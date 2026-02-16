20 Kit Kat Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Wherever you are in the world, there's a good chance you'll be able to find a Kit Kat. Although the popular chocolate bar brand is now owned and distributed internationally by Nestlé, it was created by the Rowntree confectionery company in the U.K. in the 1930s. To expand into the U.S. market, Rowntree licensed the Kit Kat bar to Hershey in the 1970s, which still produces the American versions of the Kit Kat bar today.
Because of the division of Kit Kat production between Nestlé and Hershey, American and international Kit Kat flavors are often very different. As a lover of all things Kit Kat, I struck out to find as many flavors of the wafer and chocolate candy bar as I could lay my hands on, from the U.S. and beyond. Here's how they rank, from worst to best.
20. Chocolate Frosted Donut
As a fan of just about every Kit Kat I've ever tasted, I assumed I'd like, if not love, every flavor I was able to lay my hands on. The Chocolate Frosted Donut Kit Kat proved me wrong. The scent of the Chocolate Frosted Donut bar is slightly bready, leaning more towards caramel and malt than a delicate yeasted donut. Not like the light, buttery, and sweet yeast scent and flavor you'd expect from, say, a Krispy Kreme donut.
The bottom of the bar is coated with beige "crème coating," while the top of the bar is finished with the usual milk chocolate coating that covers the rest of the wafer bar. Unfortunately, it tastes nothing like donuts, and not enough like a chocolate bar to mask the unappealing caramel malt-like flavor.
19. Duos Mocha and Chocolate
As a coffee drinker, the scent of the Mocha and Chocolate Kit Kat Duos bar was very alluring when opening the package, but perhaps got my hopes a little too high for the actual candy bar. The bottom of the bar is coated with regular Kit Kat chocolate, and the rest is covered with a "mocha crème" coating that's bespeckled with coffee bits. It tastes like coffee, but less like a mocha and more like a cup of watered-down, slightly burnt instant coffee. The chocolate is the best part.
While you can still find the Duos Mocha and Chocolate bar on store shelves in some locations, it is rumored that this particular flavor has been discontinued. So if you do happen to love this one, it might be worth stocking up now.
18. Vanilla
Not to be confused with the previously produced White Crème Kit Kat bars (which were actually made with cocoa butter and could reasonably be called white chocolate), the newer Vanilla Kit Kat bars are a sweeter, less creamy version of their predecessors. It's possible that by replacing the cocoa butter entirely with a variety of vegetable oils, the vanilla flavor stands a better chance of shining through.
But it turns out that neither vanilla nor vanillin is listed in the ingredients list for the Vanilla Kit Kat bar, only vague artificial flavors. Ultimately, this particular flavor doesn't taste much like vanilla, but it's not unappealing either. If you're in the mood for a sweet wafer without the stronger chocolate flavor, this might be what you're looking for.
17. Strawberry Chocolate (Japan)
There have been more than 400 Kit Kat flavors released in Japan – which is enough to make you wonder why the U.S. has so few flavors in comparison. With that said, many of the Japanese Kit Kat flavors are seasonal, only offered in specific regions, or are variations of a particular flavor.
Straight out of the package, the aroma of the Strawberry Chocolate Kit Kat is strong on the strawberry candy notes, but once it hits your tongue, you're left waiting for the same strawberry punch to arrive. Instead, you're met with a light and milky strawberry flavor that's more of a scent, and the taste of chocolate from the bottom of the Kit Kat bar. I wouldn't turn it down, but there are other strawberry bars I'd choose instead.
16. Cookies & Cream (Japan)
As soon as I came across the Japanese Cookies & Cream Kit Kat flavor, I immediately wondered why this isn't in the American lineup of flavors. After all, cookies and cream is a uniquely American flavor.
With a familiar milky ice cream flavor, the Cookies & Cream Kit Kat is made with whole milk powder and cream powder. Finely ground chocolate cookie bits are mixed into the white chocolate coating, giving the impression that it might be more cookie-forward than it actually is. In reality, this particular Kit Kat is noticeably sweet and creamy, but the crunchy chocolate cookie addition isn't quite as apparent as I was expecting. Instead, it's more of a hint of chocolate cookies in a sea of sweet cream Kit Kat coating.
15. Chocolate Orange (Japan)
If the idea of orange-flavored chocolate conjures up memories of a Terry's Chocolate Orange, which splits into 20 orange segments, then you understand exactly what the Japanese Chocolate Orange Kit Kat tastes like. This was one of the easiest Japanese flavors to find on my initial search for international flavors, which is interesting given that orange-flavored chocolate isn't very popular in the grand scheme of American chocolate bars.
For those who do enjoy this particular combination, the orange comes on strong and carries the chocolate flavor across the finish line. Furthermore, orange juice powder is listed as one of the primary ingredients in the Kit Kat, which is a welcome addition to the usual lineup of artificial flavors in many candy bars these days.
14. Big Kat
The Kit Kat Big Kat isn't actually a different flavor from the original Kit Kat, but the larger, thicker bar size changes the ratio of wafer-to-chocolate coating, winning it a place in this tasting. Instead of four small flat bars, the Big Kat is one giant bar, which is portioned into three thick nuggets that can pop apart.
If you're the kind of person who thinks the crunchy wafer part of a Kit Kat is the best part, and the chocolate coating is of secondary interest, the Big Kat is absolutely the candy bar for you. But if you go for a Kit Kat because you like a chocolate bar with a little wafer crunch, or enjoy the existing wafer-to-chocolate ratio of the original Kit Kat, you'll likely find this to be too much wafer and too little chocolate in comparison.
13. Matcha Latte (Japan)
Matcha Latte lovers rejoice — there's a Kit Kat bar to help feed those cravings in between latte runs. Made in partnership with ITO EN, the Japanese green tea brand that makes internationally popular loose leaf, matcha powder, and ready-to-drink green teas, this is just one of three matcha-flavored Kit Kat bars on this list. It might be considered a seasonal flavor, but the Matcha Latte Kit Kat flavor appears often throughout the year.
The matcha flavor itself is clear, lightly fragrant, and creamily infused into the white chocolate coating. It doesn't pack as strong a punch as the other matcha-flavored Kit Kat bars on this list, which is why this particular version is ranked the lowest of the bunch. But if you prefer a delicate and milky green tea matcha flavor, this is still a great option to pick up.
12. Birthday Cake
Birthday Cake is one of those flavors that many people will either absolutely love or completely hate. But subjectively speaking, if you enjoy a grocery store yellow confetti cake, frosted with a tub of creamy vanilla frosting and topped with rainbow nonpareil sprinkles, the Birthday Cake Kit Kat will be a huge hit.
It's impressive how much the coating on this Kit Kat tastes like store-bought cake frosting, and the speckles across the surface of the Birthday Cake Kit Kat are actually sprinkles with a small crunch to them, not just flecks of color that mimic sprinkles. Given that it's designed to taste like cake frosting, it's not surprising that this Kit Kat seems a little sweeter than some of the others. Consider it part of the appeal of this celebratory flavor.
11. Mont Blanc Chestnut (Japan)
Chestnuts aren't as prevalent in the U.S. as they are in Asia, but this particular chestnut-flavored Kit Kat is based on the classic Mont Blanc dessert (which is pictured on the front of the bag). The dessert typically features sweet chestnut cream piped around a mound of cream, which usually sits on top of a meringue or round of cake. Nutty, sweet, and creamy, both a Mont Blanc and the Mont Blanc Chestnut Kit Kat feel like a delicacy to be enjoyed one tiny bite at a time.
Interestingly, this Kit Kat is filled with cream that has both chestnut and rum powder in it, which is something you won't find in any American Kit Kat bars. Additionally, the white chocolate coating is infused with a mild chestnut powder for a subtle but noticeable chestnut flavor.
10. Double Berry and Nut (Japan)
Not only do the Japanese have far more flavors of Kit Kat bars than we do in the U.S., but there is also a special collection of flavors that are specifically geared towards adults. The line of Otona No Amasa Kit Kat bars, translating literally to "sweetness for adults," includes a handful of flavors that are deeper and richer than most of the other Kit Kat flavors, but with less overall sweetness and higher-quality ingredients.
The Double Berry and Nut Kit Kat includes both real raspberries and strawberries (in the form of juice powder and freeze-dried fruit), as well as real almond paste to round out the delicate flavors of this Kit Kat. The berry flavors shine, even through the darker chocolate coating, and the smooth almond paste flavor is just nutty enough to make this Kit Kat feel decadent.
9. Milk Chocolate
I'm making the assumption that, since you're reading a ranking of Kit Kat flavors, you're fairly well acquainted with the original Kit Kat flavor. If not, just know that it's a pretty straightforward chocolate bar, made with crispy wafers coated in milk chocolate. Maybe it's surprising that the original Milk Chocolate Kit Kat isn't at the very top of this list. But think of it as the true neutral version that all of the others in this ranking are based on.
What came before it are versions that either aren't as good as the original, or are pleasing, but flavors that I would only choose over the classic milk chocolate version on occasion. The flavors that come after this are those which, given the choice between the original and the alternative, I'd almost always choose the alternative.
8. Strawberry (Japan)
Much like the Cookies & Cream Kit Kat flavor, it's a bit surprising that there isn't a Strawberry Kit Kat bar currently in the American lineup, although there has been in the past. Luckily, the Japanese Strawberry Kit Kat is relatively easy to find and worth seeking out for strawberry lovers in the States.
Made with strawberry juice powder and dried strawberries in both the wafer filling and the white chocolate coating, the acidic berry flavor is practically bursting out of these little Kit Kat bars. Even some supermarket berries have less flavor than these Kit Kats do. Don't be fooled by the natural pink color of these strawberry Kit Kats — the color is derived from the natural strawberries it's made with, without any additional food coloring to turn them bright pink.
7. Matcha (Japan)
The Matcha Kit Kat is substantially more intense in bitter, leafy, green tea matcha flavors than the Matcha Latte Kit Kat bars are. Sometimes called dark matcha, or Uji matcha (referring to the town in the Kyoto prefecture of Japan where the matcha is produced), the stronger color and scent of the Matcha Kit Kats are instantly recognizable in comparison to the Matcha Latte bars.
While dark matcha is used to flavor and color the white chocolate coating on the outside of the bar, the filling includes a hint of cocoa powder for an ever-so-slight chocolate flavor that deepens the flavor of the tea. It's not clear what the caffeine content in matcha chocolate bars is, but I'd be tempted to skip my afternoon coffee for a couple of these when the need for a little pick-me-up arrives.
6. Gold — Salted Caramel (Japan)
"Gold" Kit Kat bars from Japan are covered in a light salted caramel coating on top, with a chocolate base. Recognizable by the shiny gold wrappers, these Kit Kats are the perfect balance of lightly sweet, creamy, and salty for those who don't particularly enjoy a sweeter chocolate bar, but still want a hint of extravagance to snack on.
Variations of caramel Kit Kat bars appear in several places outside of the U.S., making it all the more reason to appeal to both Hershey and Nestlé to bring a salted caramel Kit Kat flavor to the States. If salted caramel is also one of your favorite chocolate bar flavors, just wait til you see what the European Kit Kat bars have to offer.
5. Salted Caramel (Europe)
American and Japanese Kit Kat flavors might dominate this particular lineup, but don't forget that Nestlé is a global food brand based in Switzerland. So it's not surprising to come across a European Kit Kat offering, even though it might not be as common. The Salted Caramel "tablet" style bar hails from the United Kingdom and Ireland, is slightly larger than two regular-sized American bars combined, and is practically its own unique candy bar in comparison to the humble original.
The Salted Caramel Kit Kat bar has a unique swirl pattern in the chocolate coating, which sets it even further apart from any of the other Kit Kat flavors in the U.S. The salted caramel flavor is intensely sweet and salty, almost overpowering the chocolate. Even so, I could hardly keep myself from finishing the entire bar in one sitting.
4. Matcha Chocolate (Japan)
You might be wondering how different a third matcha Kit Kat flavor can actually be at this point, but hear me out. The Japanese Matcha Chocolate Kit Kat is the culmination of the best parts of the two matcha Kit Kats before it. Like the Matcha Latte, the Chocolate Matcha Kit Kat is made with ITO EN matcha. And like the previous Matcha Kit Kat, this version incorporates a dark, intense matcha into the bar's coating, and has cocoa powder in the filling between the wafers.
Additionally, the bottom of this version is coated in chocolate, which perfectly complements the dark matcha flavor. It's slightly sweet, balanced, and rich, and should appeal to matcha lovers and original Kit Kat enthusiasts alike.
3. Dark Chocolate
A Milk Chocolate Kit Kat bar is satisfyingly sweet, unfussy, and just enough chocolate to appease any cravings. But the Dark Chocolate Kit Kat takes the humble chocolate bar to the next level, with a more subtle sweetness, slightly bitter chocolate flavor, and an elegant snap that makes the entire experience seem a little fancier than it actually is.
The design of the wrapper is easy to mistake for the original Kit Kat's packaging. Should you happen to pick one up by accident (like I did), for a moment, you'll think that Kit Kat has really stepped its game up recently. The cocoa used is processed with alkali, also known as Dutch-processed cocoa, lending the richer dark chocolate flavor that's even better than the original.
2. Milk Tea (Japan)
Matcha may be the popular choice for many when it comes to Japanese teas, but milk tea (or boba) is just as popular, if not even more widespread. Made with black tea extract powder sandwiched between the wafer layers, and coated with a sweet and creamy white chocolate coating, the Milk Tea Kit Kat bars will appeal to bubble tea lovers and black tea drinkers everywhere.
In comparison to some of the other Kit Kat bars in this lineup, the flavor of the Milk Tea bar is a little more subdued, with much of its allure coming from the scent of the chocolate bar. But it's one that I find myself buying every time I come across it in stores, which is pretty often, luckily.
1. Mint and Dark Chocolate
Those who can't stand the combination of mint and chocolate are going to be seriously upset about this, but I knew with the very first taste of the Mint and Dark Chocolate Kit Kat that this was the absolute best flavor in the entire lineup. This is what I imagine it would taste like if an Andes Crème de Menthe candy bar and a Girl Scout Thin Mint cookie were combined to create one perfect treat.
The bottom of the wafer bar is coated with the same smooth and subtly sweet dark chocolate you'll find on the regular Dark Chocolate Kit Kat bar. The top is coated in a sweet and perfectly minty green crème that's not so mild that you'll overlook it, or too strong that it feels like eating toothpaste. It might just be the best candy bar I've ever tasted.
Tasting methodology
Kit Kat lovers will know that there are far more than 20 flavors of this iconic chocolate bar out there. Between American and international Kit Kat offerings, the search for unique flavors can take an enthusiast all the way around the world. But for the sake of this article, we kept the focus on flavors you can easily find at a store near you, or that turn up regularly at specialty stores — all of the flavors were found and purchased in-person to make sure of it.
The flavor and texture of each Kit Kat were the only things taken into consideration for this particular tasting, putting aside nutrition information, cost, and package size. Each Kit Kat was first tasted side-by-side with the rest of the candy bars, then again individually to pick out any special flavors that might set it apart.