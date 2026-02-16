20 Kit Kat Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Wherever you are in the world, there's a good chance you'll be able to find a Kit Kat. Although the popular chocolate bar brand is now owned and distributed internationally by Nestlé, it was created by the Rowntree confectionery company in the U.K. in the 1930s. To expand into the U.S. market, Rowntree licensed the Kit Kat bar to Hershey in the 1970s, which still produces the American versions of the Kit Kat bar today.

Because of the division of Kit Kat production between Nestlé and Hershey, American and international Kit Kat flavors are often very different. As a lover of all things Kit Kat, I struck out to find as many flavors of the wafer and chocolate candy bar as I could lay my hands on, from the U.S. and beyond. Here's how they rank, from worst to best.