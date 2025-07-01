How Much Caffeine Is In A Cup Of Matcha?

Matcha is now a ubiquitous drink in the United States, so popular, in fact, that Japanese production is struggling to keep up. Beyond the beverage, matcha is going through a bit of a culinary craze: matcha popcorn, anyone? But it's those lovely, vibrant, TikTok-friendly lattes that keep people buzzing. In addition to the high levels of antioxidants, flavonoids, and minerals, matcha is also packed full of caffeine.

You're looking at anywhere from 38 to 176 milligrams of caffeine in a typical serving of matcha. For comparison, black coffee clocks in around 100 milligrams, and normal green tea has about 20 to 90 milligrams — this is all per 8-ounce cup. Whether you're making matcha in the traditional Japanese style (whisked with hot water until smooth and frothy) and sipping it straight or pouring that green elixir over milk, it's still going to pack a caffeine punch.

Some people argue that matcha's caffeine is released more slowly in your body, lessening the negative impacts of caffeine when compared to coffee. While the level of caffeine in matcha will vary based on variety, amount of powder used, and brewing method, don't expect matcha to be your panacea — especially if you're sensitive to caffeine. Make sure to measure how many grams of matcha you need so your lattes taste great and you get the amount of buzz you're expecting.