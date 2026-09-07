Don't Toss That Old Sourdough Loaf: Reuse It In These 5 Genius Ways Instead

Whether you've been a sourdough enthusiast since it became super trendy during the height of the pandemic or you've just taken up bread baking as a hobby, you may find yourself becoming overzealous and making too much. As a rule of thumb, it's best not to bake more bread than you're likely to eat in a day or so, unless you plan to freeze the loaves (and have sufficient freezer space to do so). But even if you heed the best ways to store homemade bread so it stays fresh, no loaf will last very long. While it's possible to bring stale sourdough back to life with water, a better bet is to make a plan for the leftovers.

Here for your consideration are five different ideas from YouTube cooks. All of these recipes can be made with stale sourdough, and in fact, stale bread is often better than fresh for cooking purposes. For one thing, it soaks up more moisture, so it works well in recipes with liquid ingredients. It also has a head start on becoming dry and crumbly if you're wanting to use it as a casserole topper or a coating for fried food.

One caveat about stale sourdough: Most recipes (including the ones below) require that the leftover loaf be sliced or chopped, which necessitates using a loaf you can still get a knife into. If this is no longer possible, you can use your trusty box grater to transform rock-hard sourdough bread into crunchy crumbs.