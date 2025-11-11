The Worst Cheeses To Use For A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwiches may be one of America's classic comfort foods, but when I was a kid, I really didn't care for them. As it turns out, this was merely a byproduct of my dislike of American cheese (which continues to this day) — way back when, this seemed to be the only kind anyone ever used in sandwiches. When I grew up, however, I discovered that there are better cheeses for a perfectly melty grilled cheese sandwich, like cheddar, pepper jack, and provolone. Still, not every cheese is suitable. One of the biggest grilled cheese sandwich mistakes you can make involves a poorly chosen main ingredient.

Of course, the number one cheese to avoid is whatever kind you don't like. Still, there are other factors to take into consideration, since both the texture and flavor of the cheese need to work well in a sandwich. While all of the cheeses on this list have their place, it's not between two slices of toast. (Dishonorable mention goes to casu marzu, a worm-filled Sardinian cheese delicacy that didn't make the list because it has been banned in Italy since 1962, and who'd want to look at a picture of it anyway?