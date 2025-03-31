You Only Need 2 Extra Ingredients To Make Cottage Cheese Bread

Since this recipe only has three ingredients, swapping out any components will have a big impact on the bread's texture. Using fresh egg whites instead of powdered can make the bread denser, since it won't rise as much. It may also taste more eggy. Although if fresh eggs are all you have on hand, reducing the amount of water can make up for a bit of the added moisture. Make sure to use full-fat cottage cheese to ensure the bread rises properly and has a good texture.

When whipping the powdered egg whites and water, take the time to get them to the stiff peak (they should be pointing straight up) stage. This is what really makes the bread's airy texture shine, and skipping this will leave you with a dense end result. You also don't want to undo this hard work by over-mixing the batter, so be gentle and only mix until everything is combined.

Just like with the two-ingredient cottage cheese flatbread, this bread won't have a huge amount of flavor on its own, but you can add whatever seasonings your heart desires. You can mix in ingredients like salt, garlic powder, and dried herbs or sprinkle some sesame seeds or bagel seasoning on top. If you're planning on using it as a sweeter bread, add in some vanilla and play around with some warm spices. Either way, this might just become a recipe staple.