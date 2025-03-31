You Only Need 2 Extra Ingredients To Make Cottage Cheese Bread
Cottage cheese is definitely having a moment, with endless new recipes featuring this high-protein cheese as the main character. Whether it's easy cottage cheese pancakes, lasagna, dips, or even cottage cheese ice cream, it's clearly doing something right. If you're looking for some extra protein, or just want a lighter alternative to other dairy products, cottage cheese ticks all the boxes. But it might still come as a surprise that it can also be made into a three-ingredient bread. All you need to do is combine a cup of the ingredient with the same amount of powdered egg whites and water.
This cottage cheese bread turns out super light and fluffy, yet it's dense enough to be cut for sandwiches or toast. The process is simple and literally just requires beating the powdered egg whites and water to get stiff peaks, before mixing in blended cottage cheese and baking it for half an hour. Essentially, it's like cloud bread, but using cottage cheese instead of cream cheese. The airy texture of this particular bread comes from all the air pockets formed when beating the egg whites, giving you the ultimate light, gluten-free, keto-friendly bread.
How to perfect your cottage cheese bread
Since this recipe only has three ingredients, swapping out any components will have a big impact on the bread's texture. Using fresh egg whites instead of powdered can make the bread denser, since it won't rise as much. It may also taste more eggy. Although if fresh eggs are all you have on hand, reducing the amount of water can make up for a bit of the added moisture. Make sure to use full-fat cottage cheese to ensure the bread rises properly and has a good texture.
When whipping the powdered egg whites and water, take the time to get them to the stiff peak (they should be pointing straight up) stage. This is what really makes the bread's airy texture shine, and skipping this will leave you with a dense end result. You also don't want to undo this hard work by over-mixing the batter, so be gentle and only mix until everything is combined.
Just like with the two-ingredient cottage cheese flatbread, this bread won't have a huge amount of flavor on its own, but you can add whatever seasonings your heart desires. You can mix in ingredients like salt, garlic powder, and dried herbs or sprinkle some sesame seeds or bagel seasoning on top. If you're planning on using it as a sweeter bread, add in some vanilla and play around with some warm spices. Either way, this might just become a recipe staple.