Grilling Cheese This Summer? These Are The Types You Can Use

What's better than grilled cheese? Grilled cheese, of course — that is, pieces of cheese that have actually been cooked on the grill. But while you might choose something like super-melty American cheese to top a burger, you want something sturdier that won't melt into oblivion when it's going to be thrown directly onto the grates and cooked over high heat. It needs to become beautifully browned on the outside while developing a squidgy soft inside, as well as tasting great once it's taken on that signature smokiness. Halloumi ticks pretty much every box.

The Cypriot cheese is made from sheep and goat milk and has a high melting point. This means you can lay halloumi slices onto the grates, where they will develop beautiful char marks and hold their shape rather than melting and slipping through. Simply rub the slices of halloumi with a little oil so they don't stick, then grill them for just a couple of minutes on each side. The squeaky, salty slices are delicious served simply with a squeeze of lemon juice and a scattering of fresh herbs, or drizzled with hot honey (which you can make with hot sauce).

Alternatively, you can cut the halloumi into chunks and thread them onto skewers with a selection of vegetables before grilling. Red onion, zucchini, and bell peppers all work well. While they have their differences, you could also use paneer instead of halloumi for grilling purposes. Beyond this, there are a wealth of cheesy options that hold up just as well.