Grilling Cheese This Summer? These Are The Types You Can Use
What's better than grilled cheese? Grilled cheese, of course — that is, pieces of cheese that have actually been cooked on the grill. But while you might choose something like super-melty American cheese to top a burger, you want something sturdier that won't melt into oblivion when it's going to be thrown directly onto the grates and cooked over high heat. It needs to become beautifully browned on the outside while developing a squidgy soft inside, as well as tasting great once it's taken on that signature smokiness. Halloumi ticks pretty much every box.
The Cypriot cheese is made from sheep and goat milk and has a high melting point. This means you can lay halloumi slices onto the grates, where they will develop beautiful char marks and hold their shape rather than melting and slipping through. Simply rub the slices of halloumi with a little oil so they don't stick, then grill them for just a couple of minutes on each side. The squeaky, salty slices are delicious served simply with a squeeze of lemon juice and a scattering of fresh herbs, or drizzled with hot honey (which you can make with hot sauce).
Alternatively, you can cut the halloumi into chunks and thread them onto skewers with a selection of vegetables before grilling. Red onion, zucchini, and bell peppers all work well. While they have their differences, you could also use paneer instead of halloumi for grilling purposes. Beyond this, there are a wealth of cheesy options that hold up just as well.
You can grill all kinds of cheese beyond just halloumi
If you've got halloumi fatigue or you're just not a fan, it's well worth trying some alternatives at your next grill session. Sharp and salty slices of Greek kefalotyri become beautifully browned when cooked directly on the grates. Or go for Mexican queso panela, which is perfect when grilled for a minute on each side and served in tacos, quesadillas, or on its own with some salsa.
Another interesting option is bread cheese — which also makes a great breakfast. While you can heat this cheese using a skillet, oven, or microwave, grilling it gives it a delicious char, and its high melting point means it holds its shape well. The texture becomes appetizingly silky inside, and it goes great with fruity jam or sweet honey.
If you're a fan of baked Brie, why not level things up with a grilled version? The technique suits most whole wheels (rather than cut pieces) of bloomy rind cheese, so you could use Camembert, too. There are a couple of ways to prepare it, the first being to simply oil both faces of the wheel and grill it on the grates for a minute or two on either side. Alternatively, you can score the surface of the cheese and stud it with garlic, then grill it in a cast iron pan. The first method gives appealing grill marks (and yes, you can eat the Brie rind), while the second allows the punchy garlic to permeate the dairy. Either way, you'll end up with superbly scoopable and spreadable gooey warm cheese that's sure to be a big hit.