Is There A Difference Between Paneer And Halloumi Cheese?

First, let's get the similarities between halloumi and paneer out of the way. Both cheese are fresh and slightly squeaky to the bite, and neither melts when heated, meaning they can both hold their shape even when grilled or fried. That makes them less than ideal as traditional pizza toppings, but opens up a world of other culinary possibilities.

Advertisement

Hailing from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, halloumi is often found today in American Greek restaurants. For the appetizer known as saganaki, it's sometimes flambeed to cries of "Opa!," a tradition that evidently originated in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood. Paneer, meanwhile, is a mainstay on many Indian restaurant menus. You'll encounter it in dishes like saag paneer, where cubes of the cheese bob in a luscious, bright-green puree of spiced greens.

What differentiates the two cheeses, beyond the fact that they originate from different culinary traditions? They're the respective results of two distinct cheesemaking techniques. Paneer, like other fresh cheeses, relies on acid to coagulate. The acid causes the proteins within it to tighten during the cheesemaking process, making them less apt to separate — aka melt — when the cheese is heated later on. halloumi, on the other hand, doesn't require an acid. It uses rennet, the coagulating agent behind a lot of your cheesy faves, but undergoes the added step of being heated after its curds form, which tightens its protein networks. To understand all this better, let's dig into the science behind the cheesemaking process.

Advertisement