The One Extra Step That'll Make Grilled Cheese Taste Divine

While there isn't really such a thing as a bad grilled cheese, not all recipes for this sandwich staple are created equal. From adding mustard to the bread to sprinkling salt on the pan, there are so many ways to take this sandwich to the next level.

The ultimate trick, however, is probably the most unimaginative — simply add more cheese. The plot twist here is that you add the extra cheese to the outside of the bread rather than putting it inside the sandwich. As it melts and bubbles away in the pan, the cheese will naturally stick to the bread, giving you the extra cheesy hit you never knew you needed.

The mix of rich melted butter and crispy cheese crust really elevates both the taste and the texture of the sandwich, allowing you to enjoy both the mellow creaminess of melted cheese and the sharp savory taste of cooked cheese all in one go. And the best part is, it only adds one extra step to the recipe.

Achieving a golden cheese crust is pretty straightforward overall — the only skill you really need is patience. To make sure your sandwiched cheese has plenty of time to melt without your outer cheese burning, you need to keep the temperature of your pan at around medium-low heat.