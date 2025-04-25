The Best Way To Store Homemade Bread So It Stays Fresh

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Homemade bread deserves better than going stale after one day on the counter. Because it doesn't have the preservatives found in most store-bought loaves, it can get dry or moldy surprisingly fast if not stored correctly. Luckily, a little know-how can keep your fresh-baked efforts soft and flavorful for days. Whether you're working with a crusty sourdough, a tender sandwich loaf, or a rustic boule, some savvy storage tips can keep your bread fresh for longer.

No one knows bread better than Sheena Otto, executive baker at Sheena's Cocina in Brooklyn's Park Slope. Otto told us, "The best container will retain moisture without encouraging the growth of mold," adding, "I personally use a breadbox at home, which seems fussy to the uninitiated, but after all the effort you put into baking your bread, why wouldn't you want to preserve its quality for as long as possible?" We concur; a breadbox keeps bread fresh and isn't just for looks.

If you plan to eat the bread within a few days, aside from a breadbox, the best option is beeswax food storage wraps. These methods allow the bread to breathe, which preserves the crust while keeping the interior from drying out too fast. Avoid storing your bread in parts of the kitchen that give off heat, like near ovens or dishwashers. It is also important to avoid plastic wrap or bags unless you want to soften the crust; plastic traps moisture, which can make the crust rubbery and encourage mold. Just be aware that regardless of how you store your fresh bread, it will begin to dry out after a few days, which is perfect timing for toast, bread pudding, or homemade croutons.