The Very Italian Way Giada De Laurentiis Spices Up Arugula Salad

There are all kinds of ways to transform a plate of lettuce (arugula or otherwise) from a simple side dish to a meaty main course. You can top it with leftover rotisserie chicken (is this the millionth time you've heard that tip?), you can mix in deli meats and cheeses for a chef salad (not to be confused with our Chef Mike salad), or you can toss an Italian-style chopped salad with provolone, pepperoni, and salami. For something a bit more unexpected, though, try taking a page out of Giada De Laurentiis' cookbook and making it into a meatball salad.

Unlike the rotisserie chicken-topped salad described above, De Laurentiis' salad uses the lettuce to cover the meat. Her recipe starts with homemade meatballs in jarred marinara sauce. She plops a few of these in a bowl, then layers on some arugula that's been dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, and parmesan. This presentation, if served as an entree, makes for a lighter, low-carb alternative to a classic pasta dish like spaghetti and meatballs. It could also make a hearty appetizer for a meal of lasagna or baked ziti.